News Nancy Guthrie , DNA Expert CeCe Moore Says Investigators Should Go Back to the House — Here Is Why

Over the course of several weeks, notes and flowers have been placed outside Nancy Guthrie’s house in the Catalina Foothills on the outskirts of Tucson. Since the 84-year-old mother of NBC Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie was abducted from the neighborhood in the middle of the night on February 1, it has become one of the most closely watched addresses in America due to its desert landscaping, views of mountains, and the unique quiet of an upscale suburb. Her whereabouts are still unknown more than ten weeks later, the inquiry is still ongoing, and the case continues to garner a level of public interest that reflects both the specific amplification that comes with a famous child and sincere concern for a missing grandmother.

The fundamental facts have been known for a while. On January 31, a relative dropped Nancy Guthrie off at her house at approximately 9:45 p.m. That’s where she was last seen. Family members called 911 at 12:03 PM the following morning after discovering her missing. The elderly woman has limited mobility and needs medication on a 24-hour cycle, so Sheriff Chris Nanos clarified early on that this was not an instance of her straying out.

“She didn’t walk away by herself. “We are aware of that,” he stated at one of the briefings conducted in the days following her disappearance. The public’s perception of what had happened was altered when the FBI released doorbell camera footage ten days after she was reported missing. The tape showed an armed guy wearing a mask, and the FBI identified him as a suspect. He had turned off the camera. In the video, he was holding what looked to be a bite flashlight, the type that is held in the mouth to free both hands.

Important Information

Field Details Missing Person Nancy Guthrie — born Nancy Long; 84 years old Relationship Mother of Savannah Guthrie, NBC Today show co-anchor Last Seen January 31, 2026, approximately 9:45 PM — dropped off by a relative at her home in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood near Tucson, Arizona Reported Missing February 1, 2026 — family called 911 at 12:03 PM after relatives arrived to check on her Location Catalina Foothills, Pima County, Arizona — upscale neighborhood near Tucson Investigation Led by Pima County Sheriff’s Department; assisted by the FBI, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and search-and-rescue teams Sheriff Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos — confirmed abduction: “She did not leave on her own. We know that.” Key Evidence Doorbell camera footage showing masked, armed man disarming the camera; unidentified DNA collected from residence not matching Nancy Guthrie or close contacts Reward $1 million offered by the Guthrie family for Nancy’s safe return; FBI separately offering $50,000 for information leading to recovery or arrest Ransom Demands Multiple ransom notes sent to local media; at least one demanded bitcoin payment with a February 9 deadline; other communications received by TMZ from an individual claiming knowledge of the kidnapper DNA Expert CeCe Moore — genetic genealogist and DNA expert; suggested in NewsNation interview that investigators return to swab the bite flashlight the masked man was seen using Case Status (April 2026) Nancy Guthrie’s whereabouts and condition remain unknown as of April 12, 2026

One of the most highly monitored aspects of the investigation has been the DNA taken from the home. Midway through February, the Pima County Sheriff verified that the DNA taken from the residence did not match Nancy Guthrie or anyone who had intimate contact with her. Investigators are trying to figure out who owns it. It was not revealed where in the residence the DNA was discovered. In a recent NewsNation interview, CeCe Moore, a genetic genealogist and DNA specialist who has worked on cases for law enforcement and television, answered the DNA question.

Because DNA is undetectable and even experienced crime scene investigators are not always able to determine where a specific perpetrator’s genetic material ended up, she indicated that detectives could think about going back to the house for extra swabbing, not because the initial collection was faulty. Since then, the family has been granted access to the house, which Moore addressed: since their DNA can be ruled out, the reentry does not, in any practical sense, jeopardize the sample environment.

Moore was especially intrigued by the biting flashlight that could be seen in the doorbell video. She clarified that a flashlight held in the mouth while working at a crime scene would be a prime candidate for transfer, as saliva is one of the most resilient and transferable sources of DNA. She was cautious about the words she used; “it’s certainly possible” and “it is possible” were terms she frequently used because she is aware that theory and facts do not always align. However, if the flashlight was left at or close to the scene and hasn’t been swabbed yet, it might contain anything helpful.

Nancy Guthrie

It has been challenging to track and validate the ransom aspect of this case. Arizona local media stations have received many notes, at least one of which has a bitcoin demand with a deadline of February 9. The Guthrie family made this public by posting a video in which Savannah Guthrie and her siblings stated that they had received a message and were prepared to speak, but they required confirmation of life before moving forward.

Nancy’s son, Camron Guthrie, made a separate post requesting that the person or people holding their mother get in touch. The family has offered a $1 million prize. The FBI has been attempting to ascertain if the notes are genuine communications from kidnappers or opportunistic fraud. The public was particularly alerted by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department regarding potential fundraising schemes related to the case.

On April 6, Savannah Guthrie made her first appearance on the Today show since her mother vanished. Supporters wearing yellow ribbons welcomed her outside the studio. Since February, she has missed other important coverage commitments, such as the Winter Olympics. One of the more subtly heartbreaking ongoing storylines of 2026 has been watching the family deal with this in public, with the unique visibility that comes with a high-profile anchor and the unique agony that comes with a missing parent. The search is still ongoing, the investigation is still ongoing, and the case is still open.