Hood Stock Hit an All-Time High of $153 in October 2025. It’s Now Trading at Half That. Here Is Why Analysts Are Still Buying.

The stock of Robinhood reached $153.86 in October of 2025. Those who had held HOOD through the challenging years—the 2021 IPO at $38, the decline to less than $10 in 2022, and the subsequent sluggish rebuild—felt that the firm had finally reached the destination the narrative had always predicted. The stock was trading close to $39 a few months later. The 52-week chart summarizes the entire tale in a one line: from $153.86 to $39.21 and back halfway up in a single year. By April 2026, it had returned to the low-to-mid $80s. You cannot evaluate Robinhood without taking that range into consideration.

The company’s description is simple, but its operations are complicated. It was launched in Menlo Park in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt with the declared intention of democratizing finance by providing commission-free trading to common people who could not pay the transaction fees that the large brokerages were then demanding.

They were successful in doing so. By 2026, Robinhood will have over 27 million funded clients and $279 billion in assets under control. During the height of the meme stock craze in 2021, the IPO attracted a lot of public attention, some of it negative. This was especially true of the decision to restrict purchases during the GameStop trading frenzy, which led to congressional hearings. However, despite the initial criticism, the company continued to develop, add new products, and expand its customer base.

Important Information

Field Details Ticker HOOD — Nasdaq Company Robinhood Markets, Inc. — retail brokerage platform offering stocks, ETFs, options, and cryptocurrency trading; also provides cash management and debit card services Founders Vladimir Tenev (CEO) and Baiju Prafulkumar Bhatt — founded 2013, Menlo Park, California Employees Approximately 2,900 Market Cap (April 15, 2026) Approximately $71.21 billion at $83 per share 52-Week High $153.86 (October 2025) 52-Week Low $39.21 Current Price Range (April 2026) Approximately $70–$84 — down roughly 45–50% from October peak P/E Ratio Approximately 34–35x Analyst Consensus Buy — 22 of 22 analysts; median price target approximately $110–$122; most bullish target $180 (Citizens/Devin Ryan); most conservative $90 (Morgan Stanley) FY2026 Revenue Estimate (Revised) Approximately $5.3 billion — revised down from $5.6 billion; transaction revenues expected around $2.9 billion (down from $3.3 billion) Key Business Risk Payment for order flow (PFOF) regulatory uncertainty; heavy reliance on cryptocurrency trading volumes Customers Over 27 million funded customers; $279 billion in assets under management

The underlying nature of Robinhood’s revenue is revealed by the October 2025 high and the subsequent correction. The company’s transaction-based revenue, which includes fees from order flow payments, options activity, and increasingly cryptocurrency trading, accounts for almost half of its total revenue. That revenue line increases when cryptocurrency markets are active and retail traders are involved.

Robinhood’s figures go in the same direction when they aren’t, such as when Bitcoin is rangebound, when retail trading volumes decrease in an unpredictable macroenvironment, or when options activity slows down. Because of this, the stock doesn’t just follow Robinhood’s fundamentals. It is sensitive to every piece of macro news, every change in the price of cryptocurrencies, and every change in the overall risk appetite of individual investors since it trades on what the market believes retail trading activity will look like over the next few quarters.

Even though revenue increased by 25% between September 2025 and March 2026, HOOD decreased by almost 37% during that time. As of April 2026, 22 of the 22 analysts covering the stock had a buy recommendation because of this mismatch between what the company was actually doing and what the stock price was reflecting. This is the kind of discrepancy that analysts prefer to identify as an opportunity. Devin Ryan of Citizens has the most aggressive target at $180, while Michael Cyprys of Morgan Stanley has the most conservative objective at $90.

The median price target is between $110 and $122, suggesting significant upside from the current level. In mid-April, Needham lowered its goal from $100 to $90 while keeping the buy call. Jefferies instructed customers to purchase at present levels and lowered their goal from $88 to $84. Despite recognizing the decline in cryptocurrency revenue, BofA maintained it as a top choice. The expert community’s unusually unified bullishness is noteworthy, but it necessitates the customary disclaimer that it is not unusual for analysts to be mistaken in the same direction.

Hood Stock

It appears that the corporation is aware of the volatility issue because it has been diversifying its revenue. An institutional and alternative asset strategy that would not have been feasible in the early app-only iteration of the company is shown by the launch of Robinhood Ventures Fund I in March 2026, which offers exposure to private companies like Revolut and Databricks.

Another area of growth that analysts are looking to is expansion into prediction markets, which raises its own complex regulatory issues but reflects actual user participation. The recent announcement of a physical Platinum card that was described as “annoyingly heavy” and “actually platinum” is either a major step upscale or a marketing gimmick, and it’s conceivable to believe both at the same time.

The cloud that never goes away is the payment for order flow regulatory risk. Although there hasn’t been a prohibition on PFOF in the US, any structural alteration to that model would drastically alter Robinhood’s operations compared to a soft spot in the cryptocurrency industry.

Looking at HOOD’s chart over the last 52 weeks, it seems as though the stock has reduced a truly complex business story to a straightforward volatility expression. Up until earnings season, the company is worth keeping an eye on.