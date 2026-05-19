The Federal Reserve Is About to Hold Rates Steady While the Economy Drifts , That’s Not Neutral — It’s a Choice

The Federal Reserve’s anticipated pause on interest rates at its upcoming meeting is precisely the type of policy move that is characterized in the financial press as the lack of a decision. The Fed “held rates steady,” “left policy unchanged,” or “decided to wait” will be the headlines. These phrases sound impartial, almost passive, as though the central bank just decided not to take any action. Any serious macroeconomist can attest to the fact that one of the most actively consequential decisions the Fed could make in the current situation is to keep rates unchanged.

The economy is straying. The rate of inflation is changing. The neutral rate is changing. The Fed is making a number of conscious choices about who receives assistance and who bears pressure by maintaining a constant benchmark rate while the underlying conditions around it shift. It is not a non-action to pause. It is a position on policy.

The majority of popular coverage on monetary policy obscures the framework piece, so it’s worth taking a moment to read it. The nominal interest rate target set by the Federal Reserve is now between 4.25 and 4.50 percent. How that rate compares to the so-called neutral rate—the theoretical level at which monetary policy neither stimulates nor restrains the economy—determines whether it has an actual restrictive or accommodating effect.

There is no set value for the neutral rate. Growth in productivity, shifts in the population, the state of the economy, and the larger macroenvironment all influence it. The Fed is effectively tightening or loosening policy without making any obvious changes when it maintains nominal rates while the neutral rate fluctuates. Real changes in financial situations can result from a halt in the news release that appears to be inaction. That is the aspect of central banking that is underappreciated.

The current situation is more intriguing because of the political pressure piece. Under the second Trump administration, the White House has continuously urged the Fed to lower interest rates more forcefully. Lower borrowing costs, according to that perspective, would encourage lending, boost equity markets, and maintain growth during this challenging economic time. With varied degrees of public diplomacy, the Fed has been resisting such temptation in accordance with its statutory dual mandate of maximum employment and stable prices. In his public remarks, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has taken care to stress that incoming facts, not political considerations, are the basis for policy choices. Historians will likely argue over whether or not the actual decisions were completely free from political pressure for years to come. It is evident that the Fed’s institutional stance has been to project independence, even at considerable political expense.

The political pressure is particularly challenging to handle in light of the inflation background. Oil prices have significantly increased as a result of the Middle East crisis that intensified earlier this year, especially in relation to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This increase has started to affect fundamental shipping, transportation, and manufacturing expenses. After slowly declining during 2024 and the first part of 2025, year-over-year inflation has paused and, in some cases, started to rise again.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures index, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, has been higher than the central bank’s 2 percent objective for a longer period of time than officials would like. Even in the face of political pressure, lowering rates would run the danger of giving the markets the impression that the Fed is prepared to put up with greater long-term inflation. Once issued, that signal is hard to take back. According to some calculations, more aggressive rate hikes later than the present pause would be necessary to restore confidence on inflation expectations.

The effects of the hiatus are most apparent to regular investors and homeowners in the asset valuation section. With sporadic dips and surges around significant data releases and Fed pronouncements, thirty-year mortgage rates have been averaging between 6.75 and 7.25 percent. That level of mortgage rates is not out of the ordinary by historical norms. It is high enough to significantly limit housing market activity by the standards of the previous fifteen years. Home sales are still far lower than they were before the outbreak. There is virtually little refinancing activity. Due in large part to sellers’ reluctance to give up the low-rate mortgages they obtained in 2020 and 2021, the fall of property prices that some economists forecast has not been as severe as anticipated. This housing market dynamic is made possible by the Fed’s choice to maintain rates rather than drastically decrease them.

The Federal Reserve Is About to Hold Rates Steady While the Economy Drifts

More gently than many strategists anticipated at the start of the cycle, equity markets have adjusted to the higher-rate environment. Throughout the first half of 2026, the major indices have kept rising, largely because to capital expenditures connected to artificial intelligence and the sustained strength of a few mega-cap technology companies. However, the longer interest rates stay high, the more difficult it is to disregard the mathematical sensitivity of those companies’ valuations to interest rates. Long-term asset valuations are effectively under pressure to decline due to the delay in rate decreases. The trajectory of inflation, earnings growth, and the timing of any potential Fed shift all play a role in whether that pressure results in a significant market correction or merely slows the rate of appreciation.

The Fed’s pause implies that the high-rate environment persists for regular Americans attempting to manage the practical ramifications. The cost of borrowing money for new mortgages is still high. Rates for auto loans remain unchanged. Consumer debt is becoming a major source of financial strain as credit card APRs continue to rise. One positive aspect of the high-rate environment is that savings rates on bank deposits are still appealing to people who have money to deposit, but they disproportionately help older Americans who have built savings rather than younger households attempting to develop them. In ways that the headline economic data does not often adequately convey, the overall economic situation still feels constrictive.

When and in which direction the Fed will eventually move is the forward-looking question. As inflation has persisted, the market consensus, as shown in the CME FedWatch tool and other prediction markets, has been pushing the next rate decrease farther into the future. It is currently anticipated that rates may be lowered in late 2026, provided that inflation clearly returns to goal. The next step might be in the opposite direction, with a rate increase that the market is not now pricing significantly, if inflation picks up speed. Paradoxically, the pause feels like the most constant aspect of the present situation because of the uncertainty in both directions. The Fed bides its time. The economy fluctuates. There is still political pressure. Additionally, the effects of the pause gradually and clearly show up in the monthly real-economy data.