Washington State Sued Albertsons Over Fake BOGO Deals , It’s Just the Beginning of a Grocery Price-Fixing Reckoning

There is a specific type of consumer fraud that goes unnoticed for years, becomes commonplace via repetition until regular consumers cease questioning it, and only comes to light when a regulator finally chooses to do the math. That is precisely the type of complaint that the Washington State Attorney General filed in May 2026 against Albertsons and its Safeway and Haggen labels. Simply put, the accusation is that the corporation has been routinely raising the base prices of goods in the weeks before to advertising them as “Buy One, Get One Free” offers, then lowering the prices back to normal once the promotion is over.

The “free” item in many BOGO promotions has been paid for in advance through the inflated price of the first item, if the allegations are proven to be true. The lawsuit alleges that the corporation used pricing manipulation to generate tens of millions of dollars in unlawful revenue from over 3.1 million transactions between October 2019 and May 2024.

Any cautious grocery consumer has undoubtedly suspected the fundamental pattern described in the complaint at some point. For two weeks prior to the start of a “Buy One, Get One Free” deal, a box of cereal that typically costs $4.50 inexplicably appears on the market at $6.99. When a customer purchases two boxes during the deal, they pay $6.99 for the pair and are happy that they saved $6.99 on the second box. However, the actual cost per box is $3.50, which is only somewhat less than the $4.50 the customer would have paid on a typical week for a single box. In this case, the promotional discounts are significantly smaller than they seem. The cost per unit during the BOGO sale was actually greater than the cost per unit in the weeks immediately following the promotion’s conclusion in some of the more severe situations mentioned in the Washington complaint.

Price data, internal corporate communications, and statistical analysis of pricing patterns over millions of transactions have all been used by the Washington Attorney General’s office, both under Bob Ferguson during the initial investigation and under his successor subsequently. Part of the reason these cases have historically been so challenging to prosecute is the enormous amount of evidence aggregation needed to prove this type of systemic lying. Seldom do individual consumers have the information or legal means to contest particular BOGO pricing strategies. The only organizations that can effectively hold large grocery chains responsible for these kinds of actions are state attorneys general, who have access to internal business information and a wider investigative jurisdiction.

Albertsons has contested the results, claiming that the case is predicated on faulty data and analysis. The business has declared that it will use the legal system to refute the allegations. That stance is typical for big businesses dealing with consumer protection lawsuits of this magnitude, and it doesn’t always mean the business has a solid case. It does show that the lawsuit will probably take years to fully litigate, with disagreements over expert witnesses, discovery battles, and the kind of procedural skirmishing that usually causes complicated consumer protection cases to take longer to resolve.

Albertsons’ 2016 settlement of a class action lawsuit in Oregon for similar deceptive BOGO advertising offers some helpful background for the potential outcome in Washington. A multimillion-dollar settlement was reached in that previous case, and the corporation paid it without acknowledging any wrongdoing. This is a common trend in consumer protection lawsuits against large retailers.

This specific lawsuit is more noteworthy than a usual single-state consumer protection action because of the larger regulatory background. Over the past two years, a number of states, including Washington, have become more aggressive in their pursuit of grocery sector practices. The proposed $24.6 billion merger of Kroger and Albertsons, which would have produced the biggest grocery chain in the US, was blocked in major part by the same Washington Attorney General’s office. Citing anti-competitive concerns and anticipated increases in consumer grocery prices, the federal court’s decision to permanently ban the merger established a regulatory stance that has continued to guide subsequent enforcement proceedings. In certain respects, the BOGO lawsuit is an extension of the wider inquiry that stopped the merger from proceeding.

It’s also important to comprehend the federal aspect of this tale. The aggressive investigations into algorithmic pricing, dynamic pricing technologies that use personal consumer data to set individualized prices, and other promotional practices that have not yet been brought to formal litigation are just a few examples of the Federal Trade Commission’s increased involvement in the supervision of the grocery industry. The supermarket business has been operating under a more lax enforcement climate than was sustainable, according to the pattern emerging across state and federal regulatory authorities, and the current wave of legal scrutiny is expected to result in more prosecutions beyond the Albertsons BOGO matter. Before receiving their own attorney general subpoenas, other large grocery chains—including those that have not yet been officially targeted—would be well advised to audit their own promotional pricing strategies.

Washington State Sued Albertsons Over Fake BOGO Deals

For regular consumers, the cultural aspect of the narrative is perhaps the most important. Over the past three years, one of the most contentious economic concerns has been grocery costs, with food category inflation continuously outpacing the overall consumer price index. With good reason, consumers who have been having trouble with growing expenses at the register have been suspicious that some of those increases were not solely caused by underlying cost pressures. At least some proof that some of the price hikes were the consequence of dishonest pricing practices rather than justifiable cost-of-goods adjustments is provided by the Albertsons case. Even if it only applies to one chain in one state, that confirmation will likely change consumers’ perceptions of supermarket promotions in the future.

The Washington case should be interpreted as a warning to the supermarket sector as a whole. It is likely that the big chains that have structured their promotional schedules around BOGO and other “save big” advertising will start to evaluate their own pricing patterns far more carefully than they did in the past. The timing and scope of price increases before to significant promotional events will probably be examined by internal compliance teams. When describing savings that would not withstand an Attorney General’s probe under strict regulatory scrutiny, marketing departments may start to temper their language. None of these developments will be swift or obvious. As a reaction to legal risk that the industry has not previously had to thoroughly analyze, they will silently build up.

The narrative that ties the numerous enforcement proceedings together is the Kroger-Albertsons merger failure earlier in this regulatory cycle. The regulators who denied the proposed merger specifically noted worries about consumer harm from lower competition and higher prices, which would have created a grocery colossus with extraordinary pricing power in several regional markets. The BOGO inquiry follows the same reasoning. After surviving the merger blockage, Albertsons is now being scrutinized for certain pricing practices that would have made it much harder for customers to self-police. In this regard, the grocery business is currently experiencing one of the longest regulatory reckonings of any major consumer category in recent memory.