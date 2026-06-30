Eight Sleep Pod 4 Still Beats the Smart Bed Field, But the Pod 5 Is Closing In

The Eight Sleep Pod 4 remains the benchmark for active-temperature smart mattress covers, even as the company has moved on: the successor Pod 5 launched on Business Wire on 14 May 2025, billed as the first AI-powered sleep system with immersive temperature control, zero-gravity elevation, and built-in surround sound.

The Pod 4 is no longer sold directly by Eight Sleep, but its core experience sets the standard against which everything else in the category is measured. After extended hands-on use, the verdict is that it delivers on its central promise and, for certain buyers, nothing else comes close.

How the Eight Sleep Pod 4 Actually Works

At its core, the system has two components: a mattress cover that slips over any existing mattress like a fitted sheet, and a hub roughly the size of an old-school desktop computer that houses the water tank and WiFi connection. Fabric-covered tubes link the two. The hub needs to sit within 7.75 to 8.25 feet of the cover (depending on the mattress size) and cannot lie on its side beneath a bed frame, which limits placement options.

The cover itself heats and cools by circulating water, capable of swinging the temperature anywhere between 55 and 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Rather than displaying raw temperatures, the app presents a 0-baseline that you nudge up or down in increments of one. Going from 0 to -10 during daytime testing took just under 15 minutes; within a normal sleep context, a comfortable adjustment arrives in well under 10 minutes.

The Pod 4 is quieter than its predecessors. Earlier models could create loud, vibrating sounds mid-night that were disruptive enough to cause waking. The Pod 4 hub produces a soft, steady hum even at its cooling extremes. The cover padding is minimal and, crucially, the internal tubes are not felt during sleep, though you may occasionally sense water movement when the system is actively cooling.

Side-tap controls are a practical upgrade worth mentioning: two taps cools, three taps warms, with a quick vibration confirming the gesture. Reaching for a phone while half-asleep is genuinely disruptive, and this feature removes that friction. Three-tap recognition occasionally produced false positives in testing, but two-tap cooling worked every time.

Eight Sleep Pod 4 Autopilot: the Feature That Defines the Product

The Autopilot subscription is where the Pod 4 either wins or loses a buyer. It uses biometric sensors to monitor movement and external sensors for room temperature and humidity, then adjusts bed temperature in real time throughout the night without any manual input. Sleep tracking runs simultaneously, logging heart rate, respiratory rate, resting heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep onset latency, and time in deep versus light sleep, all without a wearable.

Early versions of Autopilot were inconsistent. On the Pod 4, the feature has become reliable enough that a night spent controlling temperature manually resulted in waking too hot twice; switching Autopilot back on the following night resolved that. Eight Sleep markets the Pod as clinically proven to help users fall asleep up to 32% faster, according to the company’s own product blog.

On pricing: the report referenced a minimum $200 annual subscription cost. Eight Sleep’s current Autopilot pricing page lists the Standard tier at $199 per year (or $17 per month), with an Enhanced tier at $299 per year ($25 per month). At least one year of Autopilot is required at purchase, making the subscription effectively part of the entry cost.

Eight Sleep’s financing page lists the queen-size Pod Cover at $3,049, with financing available at 0 to 36% APR. That figure does not include the Autopilot subscription, and the more expensive Pod 4 Ultra with adjustable base and Eight Sleep mattress runs to around $7,000 for a queen.

Context: Who Is Buying This and Why

The Pod 4’s price is high in isolation. In context, Sleep Number’s Climate360 mattress starts at $10,000 for a queen, with a split-king configuration reaching $13,700. The Pod 4 does not require a new mattress at all, which changes the maths considerably for buyers who already own one they like.

The product’s appeal has crossed into corporate wellness. Matan Grinberg, CEO of Factory, an AI startup, purchased a $3,000 Pod cover for each of his 30 employees, comparing engineers to elite athletes who need peak performance. The gesture underlines a growing corporate case for sleep technology as a productivity investment.

For buyers who want a more modest outlay, the Pod 3 starts at $2,295 for a queen (roughly $350 less than the Pod 4 entry price), though the feature gap between the two models is meaningful for that price difference. Passive alternatives such as cooling mattress toppers or heated mattress pads start well below $200, but none replicate active, real-time dual-zone temperature control.

The Pod 5, with its AI features, built-in audio, and ‘Health Check’ non-wearable cardiovascular and respiratory monitoring, represents a genuine step forward. For anyone considering a purchase today, the Pod 5 is the version to evaluate first. The Pod 4 remains the clearest evidence that smart sleep technology can be worth the cost; the Pod 5 is where that proposition is being tested next.