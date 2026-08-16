House of the Dragon Deaths, Ranked From Sad to Devastating

House of the Dragon deaths range from the merely gut-wrenching to the kind that leave you staring at a blank screen for ten minutes, and season three has added several new entries to the list. Spoilers follow through season three, episode six, ‘Faceless Men,’ directed by Loni Peristere and written by David Hancock and Shyam Popat, which carries a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score of 100% based on 11 reviews.

The show is built on a single premise: when dragons fight for a throne, everyone loses. From the first episode to the latest, the body count has only climbed. Here is where the most memorable deaths land, from least to most tragic.

The Deaths That Were Brutal But Hard to Mourn

King Viserys (Paddy Considine) was always going to die; his long, leprosy-like illness made his end feel more like a release than a shock. His death was the war’s ignition, not its cost.

Lady Rhea Royce (Rachel Redford) was murdered by her own husband, Daemon, before audiences had any real chance to know her. The scene is cold and efficient, much like Daemon himself.

Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) met his end at the Battle of the Butcher’s Ball, shot twice through the torso and once through the head before he could even draw his sword. He had told Ser Gwayne Hightower (Freddie Fox) that he wanted to die ‘clear-eyed, unbent, glorious in battle. And not in their service. Finally, but in my own. And they will sing songs of it. And Queen Alicent herself will hear them.’ Instead, he died clutching Alicent’s handkerchief. Poetic, in the bleakest possible way.

Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) was beheaded by Rhaenyra in a throne room full of witnesses, urged on by Daemon as a show of strength. The scene lands because of Rhaenyra’s reaction, not because audiences will miss Otto. It is also a significant departure from George R.R. Martin’s source text: according to TVLine, Otto Hightower does not die at Rhaenyra’s hand in ‘Fire & Blood’ at all.

Ser Simon Strong (Simon Russell Beale) survived two rounds of Harrenhal changing hands through quiet pragmatism, only to be stabbed by Aemond almost immediately upon the prince’s arrival in season three. One of the few genuinely decent men in the castle, gone without ceremony.

The House of the Dragon Deaths That Cut Deepest

The Cargylle twins, Ser Arryk (Luke Tittensor) and Ser Erryk (Elliot Tittensor), were Kingsguard knights forced apart by the civil war. Arryk was sent to impersonate his brother and assassinate Rhaenyra; Erryk intercepted him. After killing Arryk, Erryk begged the queen’s forgiveness and fell on his own sword. In ‘Fire & Blood,’ their simultaneous deaths inspired storytellers for generations: ‘Ser Arryk and Ser Erryk dealt each other mortal wounds, and died in one another’s arms with tears upon their cheeks.’

Joffrey Lonmouth (Solly McLeod) was beaten to death by Criston Cole at the wedding feast, publicly and savagely. The show positions this as Criston’s first revealing of his true character. It is worth noting that the show diverges from the book here: as Business Insider has reported, ‘Fire & Blood’ places Joffrey’s death at a tourney rather than a feast, and the book does not link his killing to any knowledge of Laenor’s relationship.

Ser Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr) and his father Lyonel (Gavin Spokes) died in a mysterious fire at Harrenhal, orchestrated by their own blood, Larys Strong (Matthew Needham). Harwin, by all accounts a decent man and a personal loss to Rhaenyra, deserved considerably better.

Prince Jaeharys, Helaena’s toddler son, was decapitated in his crib by Blood and Cheese, mercenaries hired by Daemon seeking ‘a son for a son.’ The season two premiere opens with this act, and the horror of it radiates outward through every subsequent scene involving Queen Helaena (Phia Saban). In the book, Helaena herself later dies at twenty-one, having thrown herself from a window in Maegor’s Holdfast; George R.R. Martin confirmed her grief drove her to take her own life.

Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke) died in the very first episode, her body cut open against her will so that Viserys could attempt to save their unborn son. The baby, Baelon, died the following day. Everything that follows in the series flows from that room.

Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) flew to her death at Rook’s Rest knowing she could not defeat Vhagar alone. She strapped herself into her saddle and fought regardless, dealing serious damage to King Aegon and Sunfyre before Aemond and Vhagar overwhelmed her. Two seasons of building a character of rare integrity, spent in a single battle.

Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault), known as Luke, was stalked through dark and rainy skies by Aemond and Vhagar in a sequence that played out like a horror film before Vhagar tore him and his dragon Arrax apart. His death ended any possibility of a bloodless resolution to the Dance of the Dragons.

And then there is Jacaerys Velaryon (Harry Collett), known as Jace. In the season three premiere, which aired on 21 June 2026, Jace locked Rhaenyra in her chambers to stop her flying into the Battle of the Gullet herself, then went in her place. According to Forbes, this is a significant departure from ‘Fire & Blood,’ where Rhaenyra and Jacaerys reportedly worked together on battle plans and he joined the fight on her orders. His dragon Vermax was pulled from the sky; Jace survived briefly by unclipping from his saddle before enemy arrows found him. His body floated among countless others. Over two seasons, he had grown into one of the show’s most effective diplomatic figures. The manner of his death, alone, unrecognised, far from anyone who loved him, makes it the series’ sharpest blow yet.

The IGN season three episode guide lists three episodes still to air. Given the show’s track record, expect that list to grow. The dragonseed riders Ulf White (Tom Bennett) on Silverwing and Hugh Hammer (Kieran Bew) on Vermithor, as Variety notes, are now flying for Rhaenyra’s forces, which in ‘Fire & Blood’ means the worst of the war is still to come and so, almost certainly, is the Game of Thrones Wiki will be adding to its body count pages before the season finale airs.