We Tested Dog Car Seat Covers So Your Upholstery Doesn’t Have To

Nine dog car seat covers went through two weeks of muddy hikes, soggy swims, and backseat acrobatics each in a 2015 BMW X1 to find which ones actually protect your car. The verdict: the best dog car seat covers sit in the $35 to $42 range, and the Frisco Quilted Water-Resistant Bench Car Seat Cover tops the list.

The Top Three Picks, Tested

The Frisco Quilted Water-Resistant Bench Car Seat Cover earned the top spot at $42. Made from quilted, heavy-duty Oxford polyester, it is resistant to water, spills, stains, and colour-bleeding. The quilted channels trap fur, dirt, tiny pebbles, and grass before they reach leather upholstery or the footwells, making cleanup as straightforward as a wipe-down with a damp cloth.

Installation takes only a moment: adjustable straps loop over the headrests, and seat anchors tuck into the crease between the seat back and cushion. A grippy, non-slip backing works alongside those anchors to hold everything firm, even when a 55-pound dog digs at the fabric. After machine-washing and air-drying, the cover looked nearly new. The main irritation is the seat-belt openings: threading buckles through the slots requires patience, and there is no opening for the middle belt.

The Frisco Quilted Water-Resistant Hammock Car Seat Cover ($37) adds a second layer of value by bridging the gap between front and rear seats, keeping debris out of the footwells and forming a soft barrier that discourages dogs from climbing forward. Built-in storage pockets handled treats, wipes, poop bags, a travel bottle, and an emergency nail clipper. One note: Chewy’s own product page flags that the hammock may be too large for most top-load washing machines, so plan to wipe it down between less-frequent machine washes.

For maximum protection, the URPOWER Dog Car Seat Cover ($35) covers seats, footwells, front-seat backs, and doors via zippered side flaps. The cover measures 54 x 58 inches and is constructed from 600D Oxford fabric with a 210D non-slip net underneath. After a two-week test that included a soaking-wet dog climbing in from a lake swim, barely a tablespoon of debris collected beneath it. The cover has drawn over 46,000 customer reviews on Amazon with a 4.6-star average. Its one practical downside is the door-flap zippers, which can catch on the track and require careful manoeuvring each time the dog gets in or out.

How to Choose Dog Car Seat Covers

Most of the covers tested fall between $50 and $100, though the three picks above all came in below that band. Spending above $100 did not produce meaningfully better results in testing. Budget options below $35 tend to sacrifice footwell coverage, seat anchors, or non-slip backing.

Material matters more than price. Duane ‘Doc’ Watson, a technical trainer at Bosch Mobility Aftermarket who specialises in car detailing, says tightly woven, water-resistant fabrics such as neoprene, canvas, and heavy-duty polyester hold up well against spills, dog nails, and everyday wear. Tightly woven construction also lets debris sit on top of the fabric rather than working into the fibres, so a quick vacuum or wipe is usually enough.

Coverage level depends on the dog. Hammock-style covers are the best choice for heavy shedders or dogs that track in significant mud, since they seal the footwells as well as the seats. Bench covers work well for lower-energy or lower-shedding dogs. Quilted or matte surfaces give paws grip during cornering and braking, which keeps dogs more settled.

Safety is a separate consideration from protection. Dr Lori Teller, a veterinarian and clinical professor at Texas A&M University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, says: ‘The most important way to ensure a pet’s safety in a vehicle is to make sure it is restrained.’ She adds: ‘Avoid putting your pet, even if harnessed or in a crate, in the front seat where a deployed air bag could cause injury or death to the pet.’ For a crash-tested option, the Center for Pet Safety certified the Sleepypod Clickit Sport Plus Harness at its highest five-star rating, tested at 30 mph, with three contact points to limit forward and lateral movement. It is rated for dogs up to 90 lbs and is eligible for Sleepypod’s Crash Replacement Programme.

What the Testing Involved

Each cover ran for two weeks of normal use: walks, hikes, errands, and lake trips. To measure debris containment, the cover was used daily for five days and then the material collected on top, beneath, and in the footwells was gathered and measured against a baseline of nearly a cup of debris that accumulated over the same period with no cover in place.

Waterproofing was assessed by pouring a quarter-cup of water onto each cover and checking for seepage. Stability was evaluated through normal driving and by using a fork to pull the cover away from the seat. Durability testing involved dragging a fork across the fabric 25 times and tugging firmly on straps and anchor points. Covers were cleaned following manufacturer instructions, with an additional cold-water machine-wash cycle run regardless of the recommendation to see how each held up.

One budget option worth a mention is the non-quilted Frisco Water-Resistant Bench Car Seat Cover, which includes seat-belt keeper flaps to hold belts in place when not in use. It offered the least backseat coverage of anything tested, leaving the base of the seats exposed, but it suits owners whose main priority is an occasional wipe-clean surface rather than full containment.

Any dog car seat covers worth buying should last through muddy seasons without shifting. The Frisco Bench cover has done that consistently, making it the clearest starting point for most owners.