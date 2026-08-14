Galaxy Z Fold 8 Cases Worth Buying for Samsung’s Passport-Shaped Phone

Galaxy Z Fold 8 cases are arriving in small but growing numbers now that Samsung’s new foldable has gone on sale, and knowing which options actually fit the redesigned handset matters more than it might seem.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 8 at its Galaxy Unpacked event in London on 22 July 2026, with the phone going on sale from 7 August 2026 at a starting price of $1,900. The handset ships with Android 17 and One UI 9, and Samsung promises up to seven major Android OS upgrades, according to CNN Underscored.

The Fold 8 is physically unlike any of its predecessors. Folded, it measures 123.9 mm tall and 81.9 mm wide, with a folded thickness of 9.7 mm and an unfolded thickness of just 4.5 mm. It weighs 201 grams and carries a 5.5-inch cover screen when closed, opening to a 7.6-inch main display. That wider, shorter footprint is the reason no previous-generation Z Fold case will fit. If you already own one, set it aside.

Which Galaxy Z Fold 8 Cases Are Available Now

The selection is still limited, as tends to happen with newly released foldables. The hinge, the dual screens, and the specific dimensions create engineering constraints that case makers need time to solve, so the market is thin at launch. That said, several worthwhile options exist across different protection levels and aesthetics.

Samsung’s own lineup covers three bases. The Carbon Magnet Case is the slimmest of the three, incorporating a built-in magnetic ring that supports wireless charging. The Carbon Standing Case adds a 90-degree adjustable kickstand, useful for hands-free viewing on the inner display. The Silicone Magnet Case rounds out the range for those who prefer a softer grip material. All three are confirmed on the Samsung US product page. Colour options for the phone itself span Lavender, Graphite, Cream, and Pistachio, with Pistachio exclusive to Samsung’s own site.

PITAKA structures its Galaxy Z Fold 8 cases into three tiers, each built from aramid fiber and compatible with MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging. The Edge tier is the ultra-slim option, starting at $59.99. The Cairn tier offers a balance of protection and thinness, starting at $69.99. The Summa tier is aimed at those who want maximum protection. Full details and pricing are on the PITAKA Galaxy Z Fold 8 cases page.

OtterBox and Spigen both offer cases suited to heavier-duty users. OtterBox cases tend to add substantial bulk in exchange for drop resistance, making them a good fit for anyone with an uncertain grip. Spigen takes a slightly more streamlined approach while still providing meaningful protection; the brand also produces screen protectors for the Fold 8’s cover and main displays, which is worth considering given how exposed both panels can be during daily use.

Dbrand offers a different kind of coverage: precision-cut skins and cases in an extensive range of textures and finishes for those who prioritise aesthetics as much as protection. Fntcase is another option that leans into rugged protection and tends to appeal to users who want OtterBox-level security without the OtterBox price.

What to Think About Before Buying

The Fold 8’s design means your case choice has more trade-offs than with a standard smartphone. A bulkier case that offers excellent drop protection will add to a handset that already folds to 9.7 mm thick, while a slim aramid-fiber option keeps the phone pocketable at the cost of some impact absorption. Neither choice is wrong; they suit different users.

Wireless charging compatibility is also worth checking before buying. Samsung’s own Carbon Magnet Case explicitly supports it via the built-in magnetic ring, and PITAKA’s full lineup is Qi2-compatible. Third-party cases without a cutout or magnetic alignment layer can block or interfere with the charging pad.

One thing the Fold 8 does not support is the S Pen, according to Samsung’s official US page, so cases with a built-in S Pen slot serve no purpose here. Steer clear of any listing that advertises one.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which starts at $2,099.99 and folds to a slimmer 8.9 mm, uses a different physical profile from the standard Fold 8, so cases are not interchangeable between the two models. The Galaxy Z Flip 8, priced from $1,200, requires its own set of cases entirely. Full specifications for all three handsets are covered in the Samsung Australia buying guide.

Case availability will expand quickly in the weeks after launch. Brands that have not yet published compatible options are almost certainly working on them, so if none of the current offerings fit your needs, check back by late August when the post-launch wave typically arrives.