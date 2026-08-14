How One Family of Five Kept Their Disney World Universal Trip Cost to $8,620

A Disney World Universal trip cost of $8,620 covered six days in Orlando for a family of five, with credit card rewards and a hotel dining credit ultimately trimming the out-of-pocket bill to around $6,700, according to a detailed account published by Business Insider.

Breaking Down the Disney World Universal Trip Cost

The family’s biggest outlay was $4,948 for a four-night stay at Universal’s Terra Luna Resort combined with four-day park-to-park tickets covering Epic Universe, Universal Studios Florida, and Islands of Adventure. Terra Luna, which Disney Food Blog notes opened on 25 March 2025, is a Prime Value property sharing a space-themed identity with its sister hotel, Stella Nova Resort. The two hotels together offer a combined 1,500 rooms.

Nightly rates at Terra Luna range from approximately $134 to $451, with a rack rate starting at $147 for stays of four nights or more, according to Orlando Informer’s hotel comparison. Standard rooms sleep up to four guests, which meant the party of five required two connecting rooms, an arrangement the family found gave them useful extra space.

Epic Universe itself only opened on 22 May 2025, making this a first-season visit. Guests staying at Terra Luna benefit from Early Park Admission to Epic Universe, giving them entry up to one hour before regular park opening, per the Loews Hotels Terra Luna page. A complimentary shuttle runs between the hotel and Epic Universe. The family reported riding every attraction at Epic, with a maximum queue of 45 minutes despite visiting in July, one of the busiest periods of the year.

Flights on Frontier Airlines from Cleveland to Orlando came to $1,451 for five passengers. The family chose to fly rather than drive, calculating that the roughly 15.5-hour road trip each way would have consumed two full days better spent in the parks. Ground transport in Orlando was handled via Uber rather than a hire car, while airport parking at Cleveland Hopkins Airport cost $84 for the duration.

A single day at Disney’s Hollywood Studios added $926 in park tickets. With only one day to spend there, the family purchased Lightning Lane passes for $250, which secured a reservation for Rise of the Resistance and additional ride slots throughout the day. For context, Attractions Magazine’s 2025 Lightning Lane guide puts the Lightning Lane Multi Pass for Hollywood Studios at $20 to $39 per person per day, depending on date and crowd level. The strategy delivered most of what the family wanted, though Slinky Dog Dash remained closed throughout their reserved window.

Food and drinks across the six days totalled $767, covering themed restaurants at both resorts including Cowfish, Toadstool Cafe, The Three Broomsticks, Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater, Krusty Burger, and several others. Ordering children’s meals where available helped manage costs. Souvenir spending was kept to just $37 on three chocolate frogs; the three children, aged 18, 15, and 12, had saved their own money for any additional merchandise they wanted.

How Credit Cards and Hotel Credits Cut the Bill

The headline Disney World Universal trip cost of $8,620 came down through two routes. First, the family recovered $1,920 via travel reimbursements from credit card points. Second, a promotional booking offer attached $300 in Universal hotel dining credit to each of the two Terra Luna rooms, producing $600 in total meal credit used for daily breakfasts, snacks, and drinks at the hotel.

The family also opted against purchasing Universal Express Passes, which allow guests to skip standby queues at an additional per-person cost. With four days in the Universal parks and the head start from early admission, they judged the passes unnecessary and reported no significant delays.

Epic Universe’s Universal Orlando debut is still drawing first-season crowds; anyone planning a similar itinerary this autumn will want to watch whether standby times lengthen as the initial rush settles into a steadier pattern before deciding whether Express Passes are worth the additional spend.