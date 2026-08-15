Honeylove Wireless Bra Review Puts Three Styles to the Test

This Honeylove wireless bra review covers three of the brand’s most popular styles, a shapewear short, and a bodysuit (tested by a 32DD) and the verdict is that genuine support without underwire is possible, though not every style delivers it equally.

Honeylove Wireless Bra Review: Three Styles Compared

The CrossOver Bra is the standout for customisable lift. Its straps are fully adjustable from band to cup, and the band itself offers four rows of hook-and-eye closures, giving plenty of room to dial in the fit. Katie Weir, a bra fitting expert and founder of Curvy Kate, describes the design well: ‘The bonded underband lifts the bust without the wires for a perky look, and the rounded shape makes this a great non-wired t-shirt bra.’ According to Honeylove’s product page, the CrossOver is constructed from 64% Nylon and 36% Spandex in the body fabric, with a mesh layer of 65% Nylon and 35% Spandex, plus side-bust boning and full-coverage moulded foam cups for structure.

In testing, the CrossOver earned its place at the top. The only watch-out is that, as a 32DD already on the tightest hook, there is limited room to tighten the band further if the bra stretches over time.

The Silhouette Bra produced the best overall combination of support, lift, and separation. It has three hook settings on the band rather than four, but it fitted snugly on the middle hook, leaving room to adjust in either direction. The low-back design makes it genuinely useful under a wider range of necklines. Unexpectedly, its slender straps caused no shoulder discomfort, because the bra’s band did most of the structural work, the straps did not need to be over-tightened to compensate.

The SoftForm Bra is a different proposition. Hardware-free with bonded seams, it feels like a second skin and smooths effectively through the back and sides. It is better suited to lounging and casual wear than to structured outfits, partly because it offers a little less bust separation than the other two. It does stretch with wear, though it returned to its original shape after washing, behaviour typical of Spandex-heavy constructions.

How to Get Your Size Right

Sizing is worth thinking through before ordering. Honeylove’s bra size chart covers band sizes from 30 to 44 and cups from AA through J, with the largest available size being 44J. The brand recommends measuring the underbust with the tape held tight and even at the back, to the nearest 1/8th of an inch or 0.5 cm, and wearing a non-padded bra during measurement, all detailed on the Honeylove bra size calculator.

For bras, Honeylove advises sizing up if you fall between cup sizes. If you are between band sizes and want a looser fit, size up; if you want more support, size down. In this Honeylove wireless bra review, bands ran very slightly large, not enough to advise sizing down outright, but worth bearing in mind if you tend to sit between sizes.

For shapewear, the picture is a little more nuanced. The report guidance suggests sizing down for bodysuits because the material is stretchy, and also for petite frames or when the waist measures considerably smaller than the hips. However, Honeylove’s own SuperPower Brief product page states that its Sculptwear line is true to size and built with enough compression that customers do not need to size down to get support, recommending measurements and the sizing tool instead. Taking your measurements first is the safest starting point.

SuperPower Short and Tank Bodysuit

The SuperPower Short has a 6¾-inch inseam and is made from 66% Nylon and 34% LYCRA® Elastane, with a 100% cotton gusset lining. Anti-slip silicone strips at the waistband and flexible side boning kept it in place throughout testing, no rolling or shifting. The open gusset has two overlapping panels for modesty that can be separated when using the restroom, so there is no need to fully undress.

The waistband showed faintly under one particularly tight, thin-fabric dress, and the inseam length may be too long for miniskirts or minidresses. For shorter hemlines, Honeylove makes the SuperPower Girl-Short, which has a 4½-inch inseam and a seamless leg opening, designed specifically for that situation.

The Tank Bodysuit delivered 360-degree compression that felt firm without being restrictive. Wide straps and built-in bust lifts provided support despite the absence of underwire, and the V neckline with a lower U-shaped back means it works under a broad range of tops and dresses. Honeylove recommends ordering by bust size, and sizing down if the waist is considerably smaller than the bust or if the wearer is under 5’3″.

The Silhouette Bra and CrossOver Bra are the picks to watch. Both are fully adjustable, both support a fuller bust without underwire, and both have room to adapt as the fit changes with wear. The real test will be how the CrossOver’s band holds up over months of use, that fourth hook is currently doing a lot of work.