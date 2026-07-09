Fourth of July Heat Dome Pushes Temps to 112°F and Strains the Power Grid

A Fourth of July heat dome is gripping central and eastern parts of the United States, sending temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit for millions of Americans and pushing energy networks to their limits across the holiday weekend.

New York City is on course for its sixth-hottest weather since 2000, according to AccuWeather. Mayor Zohran Mamdani extended hours for public swimming pools and cooling centres for vulnerable residents, warning in an Instagram post on Tuesday that the city ‘could get hit 100 degrees, with temperatures feeling as hot as 112 and staying hot into the weekend.’

Mamdani said the heat would affect people celebrating the World Cup, the Fourth of July, or, as he put it, ‘renting out MSG to get married, hypothetically’, an allusion to the rumoured Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

How the Fourth of July heat dome is straining energy and infrastructure

In Chicago, the heat dome’s effects were measurable on Tuesday 1 July, when both Midway and O’Hare airports recorded actual high temperatures of 94 degrees, with humidity pushing the feels-like figure to 106 degrees, according to WTTW.

The city’s biggest energy provider, ComEd, sent emergency conservation alerts on Wednesday to almost 80,000 customers, calling for ‘immediate energy reduction.’ The request targeted western suburbs including Berwyn, Cicero, Riverside and Oak Park, as well as Chicago neighbourhoods such as Little Village, Garfield Park and Austin, WTTW reported.

Washington DC faced parallel pressure. DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and public safety officials urged residents and visitors to prepare for several days of extreme heat, and the District published a new map for 2026 to help people locate sites across the city for Fourth of July flyovers and fireworks, according to the DC Mayor’s Office.

National Mall celebrations disrupted by weather and heat warnings

The Freedom 250 ‘Salute to America’ event on the National Mall opened its gates at 5 p.m., with entry to the Washington Monument grounds delayed because of the heat. An excessive heat warning was in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to Fox 5 DC.

Severe weather later prompted an evacuation of the National Mall. Gates reopened at 9:45 p.m. for President Donald Trump’s address, which was followed by a 40-minute fireworks display, WUSA9 reported.

The Freedom 250 organising team said in a press release: ‘In light of current heat conditions, Freedom 250, United States Park Police, National Park Service, the United States Secret Service, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency have coordinated closely to adjust event timing and expand cooling resources, water stations, and medical support across the grounds.’

The Fourth of July weekend also marks the United States’ 250th anniversary, drawing one of the largest holiday travel surges on record. AAA projected 72.2 million Americans would travel over the holiday period from Saturday 27 June through Sunday 5 July. More than 61 million of those travellers are expected to drive, while more than 5.8 million will take domestic flights, a 0.2% increase on the prior year.

Costs are higher for those heading out. AAA data show round-trip domestic flights to top destinations such as Chicago and Denver are running 5% more expensive than last year, and domestic car rentals for the holiday week are up 10%.

A heat dome forms when the atmosphere traps hot air beneath a high-pressure ridge, preventing it from dispersing or generating cloud cover. With the pattern forecast to persist through the weekend, utility operators and city authorities are facing a sustained test of cooling capacity, grid resilience, and public health resources well beyond the fireworks.