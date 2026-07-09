Trump Accounts Employer Matches Surge as Goldman, Micron and Morgan Stanley Pledge $1,000

Trump Accounts employer matches gathered pace on 2 July, with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley both announcing they would contribute $1,000 to eligible employees’ children born between 2025 and 2028, joining a roster of more than two dozen companies that had already committed ahead of the programme’s 4 July launch.

Goldman Sachs chief executive David Solomon framed the move in a press release as a matter of long-term financial planning. ‘Starting early and staying invested for the long term is one of the most reliable ways American families build lasting financial security,’ he said. According to Fox Business, the Goldman contribution is a one-time payment made upon enrolment. Morgan Stanley joined Goldman the same day, CNBC reported.

Micron Leads the Field with a $250 Million Pledge

Two days before the Goldman and Morgan Stanley announcements, Micron set the scale for corporate involvement. The chip maker announced a $250 million commitment on 30 June, structured to match employee contributions up to $1,000 for children under 18 and to include a one-time $250 seed contribution for children of workers in Idaho, New York, Virginia, California, Colorado, Minnesota and Texas.

According to GlobeNewswire, the pledge is described as the largest corporate commitment to the programme and is expected to reach up to one million children. Dell is partnering with Micron on the initiative; a GlobeNewswire statement quoted in that release said the two companies were ‘coming together to support children, create long-term economic opportunity and invest in America’s future.’

Micron chairman, president and chief executive Sanjay Mehrotra called the investment an effort to help children build ‘a strong foundation for future opportunity while supporting the workforce and communities that will shape US semiconductor leadership.’ The company has separately announced more than $200 billion in planned US manufacturing and research investment, according to Morningstar/Dow Jones.

Altimeter Capital chief executive Brad Gerstner, who helped drive the employer-matching push, told CNBC’s ‘Halftime Report’ that ‘the momentum we have around this is totally extraordinary.’ Charter Communications and Vanguard are also among employers that have committed to matching the federal contribution, CNBC reported.

Trump Accounts Employer Matches: Rules and Unresolved Questions

Trump Accounts are formally established under the Working Families Tax Cuts Act and are classified as a type of individual retirement account. Under IRS Notice 2025-68, the programme covers initial and rollover accounts, the $1,000 government pilot contribution, employer contributions and eligible investments. The US Treasury separately announced it and the IRS would accept philanthropic stock contributions to the accounts.

The combined annual contribution limit during the growth period, before the child turns 18, is $5,000 in 2026, adjusted for inflation after 2027, according to the Congressional Research Service. Employers may contribute up to $2,500 per year under the law. Individual contributions during the growth period are not tax-deductible.

One structural question remains open. A legal note from Mayer Brown flags that Department of Labour guidance has not yet resolved how the $2,500 employer cap applies when both parents’ employers, or multiple employers, contribute to the same child’s account.

For context on what the accounts could be worth, the White House Council of Economic Advisers modelled projections in which a baby born in 2026 with maximum contributions reaches $303,800 by age 18 under average stock market returns, and $1,091,900 by age 28, according to a White House CEA paper. Under a low-returns scenario with maximum contributions, the modelled balance is $187,400 at age 18 and $772,200 at age 28.

Beyond the financial sector names, a wide range of industries have joined the initiative. Chipotle, Comcast, Uber, IBM, Intel, Coinbase and Continental Resources are among those that have confirmed contributions. IBM goes further than a straight match: it pledges an additional $1,000 when parents invest $4,000 within 24 months of the child’s birth, or by July 2026, whichever comes later. Citi has committed $5 million to non-profit organisations to raise awareness of the programme alongside its employee match.

The employer-match count is likely to keep climbing: the programme formally opens on 4 July, and several companies, including Nvidia, have confirmed participation without specifying contribution amounts.