Linux 7.2 cache-aware scheduling delivers up to 360% MySQL speed boost

Linux 7.2 cache-aware scheduling is the headline feature of a kernel that Linus Torvalds released on 16 August 2026, following seven release candidates and roughly two months of development, according to Linux Journal.

The new scheduler groups threads that share data onto the same last-level cache (LLC) domain. Torvalds described the aim directly: ‘The goal of the patch series is to aggregate tasks sharing data to the same LLC cache domain, thereby reducing cache bouncing and cache misses, and improving data access efficiency.’

The performance gains can be considerable. Hygon, the Chinese chip maker producing x86 processors under an AMD Zen architecture licence, has submitted patches to extend Cache Aware Scheduling beyond a single LLC domain, with performance numbers reaching as high as 360% improvement in transactions per second on MySQL workloads, according to Korben.

The patch set itself has been years in the making. LWN.net records that it went through four RFC postings before mainline inclusion, with the final submission email dated 11 October 2025 and authored by Tim Chen.

Previously, the scheduler balanced load across CPU cores without checking whether threads on separate cores shared memory. Threads on different cores would re-fetch the same data repeatedly, causing cache bouncing, where the system wasted time and resources pulling and re-pulling identical data.

The code includes guardrails to prevent overloading a single cache domain. Thread movement is frozen if a process already consumes more than 25% of CPU time or more than one-third of a domain’s load. Multithreaded servers, AI and machine-learning compute jobs, and some games stand to gain the most from Linux 7.2 cache-aware scheduling.

AI-discovered patches and the ‘new normal’

Linux 7.2 also reflects a wider shift in how the kernel handles security reports. Torvalds acknowledged ‘the new normal’ in his release note, citing a surge in AI-tool-generated patch submissions. In an earlier note on the seventh release candidate, he wrote: ‘I can’t say that I’m exactly thrilled about the size of this all. But it is what it is: the new normal with a lot of fixes, many of them due to review by various AI tools.’

These are not AI-written features; they are patches for AI-discovered security vulnerabilities. The volume has created friction. Before 7.1 shipped, Torvalds said the flood of AI reports had made the security list ‘almost entirely unmanageable, with enormous duplication due to different people finding the same things with the same tools.’

His position on AI itself remains pragmatic: ‘AI tools are great, but only if they actually help, rather than cause unnecessary pain and pointless make-believe work.’

Linux 7.2 cache-aware scheduling and the storage overhaul

Beyond the scheduler, the release brings a substantial set of filesystem changes. Btrfs large folios have left experimental status and are now enabled by default, yielding 15% improvements in sequential writes. Experimental folios of up to 2 MB have also been introduced alongside this.

The exFAT filesystem, used on SD cards and USB sticks, now uses the kernel’s iomap infrastructure, improving read and write speeds by as much as 87% and making Linux distributions run considerably faster from USB drives. Separate I/O-map conversion work continues for ext4 and XFS, while exFAT also gains changes aimed at large-file performance.

Linuxiac reports that the release also introduces a new dm-inlinecrypt Device Mapper target for block devices performing inline encryption, and raises the NFS default transfer block size to 4 MB on systems with at least 16 GB of RAM.

Hardware, networking, and one rollback

Linux Journal notes the kernel adds initial AMDGPU support for HDMI 2.1 Fixed Rate Link (FRL), enabling uncompressed 4K at 120Hz and 8K video output, plus AMD ISP4 support for mobile camera hardware. Intel-developed USB4STREAM protocol support also arrives, enabling raw host-to-host streaming over USB4 and Thunderbolt links, useful for quick system backups and sharing peripherals between machines.

Networking additions include Wi-Fi Aware for device-to-device connections without a traditional access point, and early groundwork for Wi-Fi 8/UHR.

One feature did not make it through: a ‘fairer’ GPU scheduler for certain AMD graphics configurations was reverted after late testing revealed a performance regression. Linux 7.2 ships with FIFO scheduling instead.

Where to get Linux 7.2

The source code is available now on kernel.org, whose infrastructure is maintained with support from Akamai. Arch Linux is the likeliest major distribution to ship 7.2 quickly, with Fedora Rawhide, openSUSE Tumbleweed, and Gentoo close behind.

Ubuntu users will most likely encounter Linux 7.2 cache-aware scheduling and the other changes in Ubuntu 26.10 this autumn. Production systems carrying third-party kernel modules, secure-boot policies, or vendor certification requirements warrant patience before upgrading: distribution validation lags behind the upstream release by design.