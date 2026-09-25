Cersaie Fair Hosts VitrA Tiles’ Launch of “The Code” Concept and Fresh Design Codes

VitrA Tiles used Cersaie 2026 to present The Code concept and its latest innovations to industry professionals, guided by its Material Intelligence approach.

Bologna, Italy: VitrA Tiles took part in Cersaie 2026, the international exhibition of ceramic tile and bathroom furnishings held in Bologna, Italy from 21 to 25 September, welcoming customers, architects, designers and professionals from across the industry to its stand. The brand presented its 2027 collections and innovations in a space built around the Material Intelligence concept.

“Every material has a code. Material Intelligence deciphers it.” The statement sums up the design philosophy of VitrA Tiles, which reimagines materials found in nature by uniting research, advanced technology and design know-how. VitrA Tiles builds on the aesthetic and technical possibilities of nature, turning these materials into original surfaces that offer fresh inspiration for contemporary architecture.

Three languages of design

The Code concept brings together three design languages, giving rise to the Resincode, Geocode and Metacode collections, which visitors to Cersaie can see on the VitrA Tiles stand.

Resincode draws on natural concrete, with its porous, mineral-rich texture, gentle transitions and layered surface effects, giving contemporary interiors a minimalist, balanced and refined look. Geocode looks to Spanish limestone, marble, quartzite and gneiss, bringing natural stone’s rich geological heritage to ceramic surfaces through a contemporary interpretation across four distinct surface types: Alba, Imperio, Rio and Merano. Metacode comes in three separate finishes in copper, iron and gold tones, transferring the gentle tonal shifts and soft reflections of patinated metal to ceramic surfaces and pairing an industrial feel with refined elegance.

Fresh technologies

VitrA Tiles also used Cersaie 2026 to unveil two innovations, V-Flex and V-Tone, beside its new collections.

V-Flex is an adhesive-free tile installation solution that runs on the Ceraloc® locking technology developed by Välinge. Its special side profiles let tiles bond mechanically, so the system promises installation up to five times faster than traditional bonded tile methods. It delivers accurate alignment, uniform grout lines and a tidy, professional finish. Individual tiles can be taken out and replaced as required, a significant benefit that simplifies maintenance and repair work. Acoustic comfort is a further advantage. V-Flex is advised for use in offices, hotels, showrooms, retail stores and store chains, together with commercial spaces and educational facilities.

V-Tone addresses tonal variation in ceramic production, preserving colour consistency and design integrity from one surface to another. VitrA Tiles is still integrating V-Tone technology into its production lines.

About VitrA Tiles

VitrA Tiles, which brings together the VitrA, Villeroy & Boch and engers brands, ranks among Türkiye’s foremost exporters of ceramic tiles to the EU and within Europe. Established in 1991 in Tuzla, Istanbul, and in 1992 in Bozüyük, Bilecik, the company runs two production plants employing about 2,000 people, with a yearly capacity of 31 million square metres. The Bozüyük Plant, recognised by the Global Lighthouse Network of the World Economic Forum for Industry 4.0 and digital transformation, is counted among the most advanced tile factories in the world. VitrA Tiles blends design excellence and sustainability with state-of-the-art manufacturing to deliver integrated ceramic tile solutions that enrich living spaces across the globe.