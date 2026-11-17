The UK unemployment rate fell 0.3 percentage points to 4.6 per cent in July to September while vacancies dropped 22,000 to 690,000, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Tuesday.

The ONS described the latest figures as “a mixed picture overall”. The employment rate for people aged 16 to 64 reached 75.4 per cent, up 0.4 points on the year and 0.3 on the quarter. The previous release put it at 75.3 per cent for June to August.

Employment stood at 34.625 million and unemployment at 1.684 million, which is 88,000 fewer unemployed people than in the previous quarter and 102,000 fewer than a year earlier.

The economic inactivity rate was 20.8 per cent, down 0.1 points on both the quarter and the year.

Payrolls down 67,000 on the year

Payrolled employees, counted from HM Revenue and Customs data, fell by 67,000 (0.2 per cent) between September 2025 and September 2026, though they rose by 20,000 (0.1 per cent) between August and September. The October release had shown an annual fall of 111,000 to August.

The Claimant Count rose on the month and the year to an estimated 1.714 million in October, from 1.701 million in September.

The ONS said the survey-based movements partly reflect which households were in the sample.

The group leaving the Labour Force Survey in June had lower employment and higher unemployment than the group joining in September, which contributed to the rise in employment and the fall in unemployment.

It added that the new group is closer to other recent groups, so the movement partly reflects the outgoing group rather than an unusually strong incoming one.

Vacancies at 690,000, largest quarterly fall since 2025

Early estimates for August to October show vacancies down 22,000 (3.0 per cent) on May to July. That is the largest quarterly fall since May to July 2025, when vacancies fell by 33,000. Vacancies are down 37,000 (5.0 per cent) on the year.

The ONS said the decline is concentrated in smaller businesses, which report that higher labour and operating costs are affecting hiring. Firms with 1 to 9 employees recorded the biggest quarterly drop, down 22,000 to 73,000 vacancies.

Outside the pandemic, that is the lowest for the size band since April to June 2012, when it was also 73,000.

Regular pay growth slows to 3.5 per cent

Annual growth in average weekly earnings excluding bonuses was 3.5 per cent in July to September, down from 3.7 per cent in the previous three-month period. Including bonuses, growth was 3.6 per cent.

Adjusted for inflation using the CPIH measure, regular pay rose 0.2 per cent on the year and total pay 0.3 per cent.

Regular pay rose 5.4 per cent in the public sector and 3.1 per cent in the private sector. The October release gave 6.3 per cent and 3.0 per cent.

The ONS said public sector growth is still affected by the timing of this year’s pay awards, though that base effect is reducing.

The earnings measure covers Great Britain and is based on a sample of around 9,000 employers covering about 12.8 million employees. The ONS said it is not a measure of rates of pay and can be affected by changes in the make-up of the workforce.

An operational error in May under-resourced telephone collection for the Labour Force Survey. The ONS said it had minimal impact on headline estimates but a small, noticeable one on average and total hours worked.

The dataset held 80,271 individuals, 1.1 per cent fewer interviews than in April to June.

The ONS said it will not seek reaccreditation for the survey’s outputs, and will prioritise the Transformed Labour Force Survey.

It no longer plans to benchmark private sector employee jobs to the Business Register and Employment Survey, because that release has been postponed for further quality assurance. Estimates published in December will stay on the current seasonal adjustment basis.