Top 15 DocuSign Alternatives in 2022

DocuSign is one of the leading services within the electronic signature industry. Yet, there are many less-known alternatives.

With businesses moving into the digital realm, the process of placing legally binding signatures is transforming as well. Today, all you need to sign a document is a decent eSignature platform, and DocuSign is leading the pack. But is it the best one?

We’ve researched notable DocuSign alternatives and listed them for you. But before plunging into them, let’s get to know DocuSign better.

What is DocuSign?

DocuSign is a major player in the eSignature market. With just a subscription and an email, you’re ready to sign and share documents. Additionally, the service offers a range of document management features like contract analytics, document generation, and contract lifecycle management.

Yes, the company has been operating for 18 years, and its estimated revenue amounts to $1.453 billion in 2021. But don’t forget that it’s not your only option when it comes to eSignatures.

Finding DocuSign alternatives

We’ve searched across different rating agencies, explored a great deal of user feedback, and investigated a range of metrics to select viable DocuSign alternatives. Here are the criteria we considered:

Ratings . Checking the ratings on platforms like Gartner and g2 allowed us to get a distinctive image of eSignature services.

Monthly visitors . We used Similarweb to get the figures. Comparing the monthly traffic helped us create a list of the most popular eSignature services and distinguish the top players on the market.

Reviews and comparisons . Review services like Capterra illustrate the pros and cons of the platforms. Plus, customer reviews showed us the real picture of what these services are good at and what they lack.

Pricing, free trials, specific features . Comparing these factors helped us understand what functionality users get for the money they pay.

Finally, after analyzing all the data, we’ve landed on the best electronic signature services.

DocuSign alternatives

Here’s the list of DocuSign’s closest competitors:

Sign Now . The platform grants a greater degree of security compared to similar services since it’s secured with multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Right Signature . A multiplatform application that’s extremely helpful for teams.

HelloSign . Has a friendly user interface and offers developer-friendly APIs.

Contractbook . Great for collaboration and offers automated workflows that allow contracts to execute themselves.

Signority . Notifies you about any changes during sending, signing, and managing digital documents.

SignRequest . Offers integration with Slack, GoogleApps, and Zapier, making data transition between services smoother and keeping all information in a single place.

Signeasy . An excellent choice for SMEs. The service allows signing documents from phones and computers, ensuring a seamless experience.

PandaDoc . Has a unique “Workflow” feature that allows users to create, send, and track documents by mimicking their existing workflow. The feature can be helpful when switching from another service.

DocHub . Offers an affordable package in terms of price/features ratio. For $6.99, you get access to eSignature, Sign Requests, and PDF editing online.

OneSpan . Has a comprehensive customer authentication system. Plus, it offers a free 30-day trial — a rare find among similar platforms.

Adobe Sign . This eSignature solution has unique features of collecting payments via PayPal and adding personal branding to documents.

AXDRAFT . O ffers document automation, including eSignature functionality. It has a simple onboarding process and provides document drafting options. You can try an instant demo on their website.

Ironclad . A digital contracting platform recognized by its bank-grade data protection. If you work with highly sensitive contracts, Ironclad is the platform to consider.

ZorroSign . The platform uses blockchain technology and can boast elaborate fraud detection features.

Eversign . The service focuses on an intuitive user experience. Its pricing is quite affordable, with plans ranging from $10 to $80.

Now that you’re familiar with the market of eSignature solutions, let’s take a closer look at their advantages and downsides.

Comparison

Solution Pros Cons Pricing (month/user) DocuSign industry leader

24/7 live support users report issues with logging $10-40 Sign Now easy-to-use

mobile-friendly dashboard poor customer support

forces to create multiple accounts $8-25 Right Signature enhanced security

robust authentication process poor customer support

users report issues with filling forms $12-60 HelloSign extensive free trial

developer-friendly API limited team control features

hard to navigate $15-50 Contractbook great support

good for group projects expensive

few package options $300 (10 users) Signority convenient dashboard

elaborate notification system poor customer support

unannounced template changes $15-500 SignRequest 10 free documents

low price poor customer support

users report inconsistencies on iOS $7-15 Signeasy easy setup

well-established reputation users report software glitches

poor mobile integration $15-25 PandaDoc easy-to-use

“workflow” feature hard to navigate

users report frequent server downtime $19-49 DocHub 30-day free trial

the cheapest option no customer support

users report software errors for no apparent reason $6.99 OneSpan excellent customer support

free 30-day trial poor ux

poor mobile integration $20 Adobe Sign feature-rich platform

payment collection option hard to navigate

users report frequent issues with logging $15-30 AXDRAFT simple onboarding

many available drafts no free trial $600 (unlimited number of users) Ironclad 24/7 support

bank-grade protection limited search capabilities

expensive $500 (10 users) ZorroSign cost-effective

blockchain-type security no multi-platform integration $10-25 Eversign elaborate notifications for send, sign, and review

intuitive UX users report poor mobile integration

poor customer support $10-80

The bottom line

If you’re looking for an eSignature solution, DocuSign isn’t the only choice. There are numerous options available, and your business needs and budget should be the key factors in choosing a suitable alternative.