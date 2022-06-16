What is the Best Alternative to Ecwid?

Are you looking to build your eCommerce store but don’t know where to start? Establishing an eCommerce website from scratch can be expensive and time-consuming. Traditionally, building a website required the knowledge of coding and integrating payment gateways. However, nowadays, you can use an online store builder platform to convert your existing website into an eCommerce site and start selling your products or services online.

Fortunately, there are several online store builder platforms, making it difficult to choose the right one. So, before you choose a particular online store builder platform, it is vital to weigh the pros and cons. In this guide, we will discuss Ecwid and its alternatives.

So, what is Ecwid?

Since setting up an eCommerce store requires resources and effort, many startup business owners choose to start with the budget-friendly option, such as Ecwid. Ecwid is an online store builder that allows you to embed eCommerce into your website created with WordPress, Joomla, Drupal, Magento, or any other website builder and enables you to edit HTML and Javascript into an eCommerce website. You can also integrate it with your mobile apps, blogs, and social media pages.

Many online entrepreneurs choose Ecwid as it provides a free single-page website, which is known as a “Starter Site” or “Free Instant Site,” to check whether they will be able to succeed or not. However, what they don’t understand is that the Starter Site is not a good long-term solution for the businesses that want to grow and establish their professional image.

Moreover, Ecwid can limit your functionality, making it difficult to scale up your business. It doesn’t offer SEO editing options in its free plan. So, you may find it difficult to boost the ranking of your website. In addition, you can’t build a complete storefront with the Ecwid alone. You may need an additional app to add a shopping cart to your site, further enhancing your expenses.

Customizing its features can be confusing, especially for beginners. Since you will need to use a theme that matches your existing website’s design, Ecwid has limited themes. So, you may have to purchase extra themes. In addition, live chat and customer support services are available only for premium users.

Since the first impression is the last impression, it is vital that you offer your customers an outstanding user experience. Your users must be able to navigate through your website easily, especially when you run an eCommerce site. Malfunctioning your eCommerce website can result in customer loss. However, it has been reported that websites made with Ecwid often malfunction. So, your customers may find it difficult to access your website and may turn to another eCommerce website to buy their goods.

Considering all these drawbacks, it is wise to look for Ecwid alternatives before settling for a particular online store builder.

So, what is the best alternative to Ecwid?

The best alternative to Ecwid is ShopRocket. ShopRocket is an online store builder tool that has similar functionality to Ecwid. However, there are a few distinct differences between the two. Knowing the difference between the two will help you decide why ShopRocket is a better alternative to Ecwid.

With Ecwid, you can only sell a limited number of products, depending on your plan. The entry-level plan allows you to add just 10 products to your eCommerce store & 10 products are not just enough for most businesses. In addition, you can’t sell digital products unless you upgrade to the venture plan. They also impose limitations on the number of team members you can add to your store. With its free plan, you can only add 1 person, whereas you can add only 2 people if you opt for the venture plan.

However, when you choose ShopRocket, there are no restrictions on how many products you can sell via your eCommerce store. No matter what plan you choose from ShopRocket, every plan has unlimited products, transactions, and team members. On top of all, there is no fee for your transactions.

So, now that you know why ShopRocket is the best alternative to Ecwid, what are you waiting for? Choose your eCommerce platform and start selling your products online.