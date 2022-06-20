Top Three BSC Projects: Gnox (GNOX), Binance Coin (BNB), And Pancakeswap (CAKE)

It seems like hundreds of new projects come out in the crypto world every month. That’s because they do. While some of these go on to become the next big thing in digital finance, many of them fall by the wayside. Sometimes, picking the winners can be difficult when the vast majority of these projects amount to nothing. So if you’re looking for 3 great projects based on the Binance Smart Chain that we think have a great future, we’ve picked our top 3 that could be great additions to your portfolio.

Gnox (GNOX)

Gnox is arguably the hottest new crypto project in the DeFi space right now. It aims to truly democratize digital finance by giving both regular and institutional investors the chance to enjoy passive income without having to worry about complicated processes like staking and liquidity pooling. Some of these complicated strategies often associated with DeFi investments have acted as a barrier to entry for many normal investors. But those investors still want to enjoy good passive income returns, and with Gnox, they can. That’s why Gnox is perfectly placed as the flagship of crypto’s attempts to enter the mainstream investment arena.

Gnox uses a treasury of funds that’s built from a sales tax, and re-invests these funds for Gnox token holders. Proceeds are then paid out every month in the form of passive income. That means as a Gnox token holder, you can enjoy all the benefits of DeFi investment, with none of the stress.

Binance Coin (BNB)

As that native token for the wider Binance ecosystem, Binance Coin has a ton of uses. You can use it to cover fees when making transactions on the Binance exchange, as well as earn rewards and enjoy a whole range of other services. And with the recently-launched Binance Vault, Binance users can now stake their tokens (including BNB) quickly and easily, without any of the hassle often associated with crypto staking.

Binance is arguably the biggest crypto exchange out there, and Binance Coin is integral to that ecosystem. That’s why we think BNB is here to stay, and it could be a good option if you’re looking to diversify your portfolio.

Pancakeswap (CAKE)

Sitting on the Binance Smart Chain, PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows transactions between a huge number of different cryptocurrencies, including a massive range of altcoins. Similar to the more established UniSwap, PancakeSwap allows token holders to easily swap their coins with other coins with quick and easy transactions.

Known as an automated market maker (AMM) users make use of liquidity pools to carry out transactions. It’s an innovative trading system that doesn’t use traditional order books.

PancakeSwap can sometimes be a little confusing for newcomers to crypto which is why we probably prefer GNOX unless you’ve got a bit of experience. GNOX uses PancakeSwap, too, but you won’t have to get involved—you can just sit back and earn passive income simply by holding GNOX.

