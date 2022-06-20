What You Need to Consider Before Travelling to Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan is attracting more tourists with time, thanks to technological advancements and new facilities that appeal to foreigners. Since Azerbaijan is becoming a popular tourist destination for many visitors around the globe, more businesses are heading to the country to

learn more about the culture and see its most famous landmarks.

Some places are a must on the travel itinerary, whether you want to visit the country for business purposes or check out its popular destinations. Read on to learn what you need to consider before visiting the country and where you can go.

Visa for Azerbaijan

Like all the other countries, you need to apply for a visa before you try to enter the country. But ten countries can enjoy visa-free entry to Azerbaijan. This includes:

Kazakhstan

Georgia

Belarus

Moldova

Russia

Ukraine

Turkey

Tajikistan

Uzbekistan

Besides this, Iranians can also visit some parts of Azerbaijan without a visa. People living in these countries can only enter Azerbaijan for short-term stays. The simplest and easiest way to get an Azerbaijan visa is to apply for an e-visa. Once you apply, you’ll get a visa in three working days. It will be a single-entry visa that’s valid for 30 days.

Sightseeing

Azerbaijan is a beautiful country with plenty of mesmerizing and aesthetic destinations. The country is popular among tourists and nature lovers with so many scenic views. If you’re planning to visit, check out the following destinations.

Baku

This city offers a mix of modern buildings and the old walled city of Icheri Seher. Here, you can surround yourself with high-tech architecture, scrumptious food, plenty of museums and galleries, and the beautiful Caspian Sea.

Icheri Seher

Also known as Fortress and Old City, it’s the perfect place to learn about the country’s old heritage and architecture. Here, you’ll come across traditional clothes, carpets, handicrafts, and crockery that will give you insight into Azerbaijan’s older civilizations.

Abs heron National Park

This is an ideal place to surround yourself with the country’s spectacular flora and fauna. The place is also home to local wildlife such as birds, gazelles, and Caspian Seals.

Other Places to Visit

Naftalan Oil Resort

Gobustan

Shirvan National Park

Nabran

Sheki City

Visit Volcanoes

Your trip to Azerbaijan is incomplete if you don’t visit the country’s volcanoes. Azerbaijan is popular for being home to around 220 mud volcanoes. In fact, 350 of the world’s 700 volcanoes are in Azerbaijan. Lokbatan is one of the largest, most popular, and most active volcanoes. Some other Azerbaijan volcanoes that you can visit are:

Bahar

Gotur Dag

Moose

Dashli Ada

Otman Bozdag

Ayranteken

All these volcanoes are spread across the country, and most of them are active.