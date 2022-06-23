TOP 13 COMMERCIAL BRIDGING FINANCE & LOANS: 2022 COMPARISON
Getting a loan for commercial property can often be challenging and long-winded, which is where a bridging loan for commercial property can be the most viable solution. Commercial bridging loans provide short-term finance that can minimize the financing gap and are often used at the same time to obtain longer-term funding. It is a secure form of loan held against the property on a first or second charge basis. It can also finance short-term needs while the property is being developed and sold. We have compared and looked at what a range of commercial lenders offers below.
Finspace
- Offered on commercial and semi-commercial properties
- Available for investment and multi-occupancy properties
- Suitable for farms, agricultural properties, and land
- First or second charge bridging loans
- Minimum 1-month term and maximum 18 months
- No exit charges
- Will lend to a variety of businesses
- Nationwide coverage
- Will consider adverse credit
Finspace’ commercial bridging product is available across the country as a first or second charge against the property. They provide bridging loans for commercial property for one month to 18 months with no exit charges.
- Lombard Business Loans
- Commercial and residential bridging finance
- Loans for property investment, refurbishment, or releasing cash
- Speedily release funds
- Release funds to enable your business to progress
- Great for time-sensitive opportunities
- Minimum loan term of 1 month
- Maximum loan term 24 months
- Minimum loan value £100,000
- Maximum loan value £20 million
- A flexible loan that can be used for a variety of purposes
Lombard Business Loans’ bridging loan will help businesses release cash swiftly and enable them to develop their plans, especially if they are time-sensitive. They offer loans from £100,000 to £20 million over one month to 2 years.
- Nucleus
- Short-term finance product
- Suitable for commercial and residential properties
- Loans for up to 2 years
- Borrow from £25,000 to £20 million
- Helps to bridge a gap in funding
- Repayment and interest paid at the end of the term
- Quicker than alternative funding
- Available to businesses in England and Wales
- Eligible to business start-ups
- Offers new lower pricing
Nucleus offers bridging loans for commercial property for up to 2 years for values between £25,000 to £20 million. As with most bridging loans, the settlement and interest are only payable at the end of the term. Funding can be released quickly compared to other alternative funding.
- Funding 365
- First charge-only basis
- Available for properties in England and Wales
- Minimum loan of £100,000
- Maximum loan of £10 million
- Term length from 3 months to 18 months
- Arrangement and valuation fees apply
- No early repayment fees and interest are available
- No exit fees
- Adverse credit history accepted
- Available to UK limited companies
Funding 365 is an expert commercial bridging finance provider who offers bridging loans to limited businesses in the UK for properties. Their commercial bridging loan is available as a first charge only product, and additional fees for arrangement and valuations will be applicable.
- Octopus Property
- Available for acquisitions, refinancing, and equity release
- Flexible commercial loan
- Structured around your needs
- It can be used for commercial assets
- Minimum loan term of 1 month
- Maximum loan term 24 months
- The loan value of 70% of the property value
- Arrangement and procuration fees apply
- No early repayment charges
- Loans can be completed in a week
- They favour vacant assets and turnaround scenarios
Octopus Property is a finance provider that works for the property market and developers. They offer bridging loans for commercial property suitable for acquisitions, refinancing and equity release. They say that they particularly favour scenarios that involve vacant assets that are being turned around quickly.
- Together
- Fast, flexible short-term loan
- Designed for property investors, landlords and SMEs
- Can be used to buy, expand or refurbish the property
- Available for commercial and residential properties
- Loans from £26,000 to £5 million
- The maximum loan value of 75% of the property value
- Available as a first or second loan basis
- Raise funds or boost short-term cash flow
- No-nonsense approach
- Caters for a wide range of customer circumstances
Together is a specialist loan company that offers businesses commercial bridging loans designed for property investors, landlords, and SMEs to buy property or land, expand premises or refurbish an existing property.
- Masthaven Bank
- Offers commercial bridging loans and several other types of bridging loans suitable for property investors
- Suitable for commercial and semi-commercial properties
- The maximum loan value of £1 million
- Offers maximum loan property value of 60%
- Terms up to 18 months
- First charge basis
- Short-term loan only
- Second charge basis for investment properties
Masthaven’s commercial bridging loan is available for commercial or semi-commercial properties to purchase or re-mortgaging an existing property on a short-term basis of up to 18 months.
- Lendivest
- Available for investment properties only
- Suitable for residential, semi-commercial, commercial, and land
- Short-term loan to release cash flow or fund works
- Terms of up to 18 months
- Loans from £75,000 to £15 million
- Maximum loan value of 75% of the property value
- First charge basis only
- It can be used on freehold or leasehold properties with over 60 years left
- Fast and flexible property finance
Lendinvest’s commercial bridging loan is designed as a short-term loan to release capital or fund purchases. They provide loans from £75,000 to £15 million with a maximum loan of up to 75% of the property value.
- Greenfield Capital
- Offers residential, commercial, and semi-commercial property
- Terms up to 12 months
- Maximum loan value of 70% of the property value
- Can offer a loan value up to 100% if another security is given
- Loans from £26,000 to £5 million
- Funds can be released in 7 days
- Will consider all cases on their own merits
- Available in England and Wales
- Useful for auction properties
- Has dedicated account managers
Greenfield Capital is a specialist financial services provider that offers businesses bridging loans and auction finance for purchasing residential, commercial, or semi-commercial properties.
- United Trust Bank
- First and second charge basis available
- Available for residential and mixed-use properties
- For an individual, corporate and trust borrowers
- It can be used to purchase property, raise capital, refinance, and restructure.
- Loans from £75,000
- Maximum loan of £15 million
- Loan terms up to 12 months
- Maximum loan value of 70% of the property value
- Available for properties in England and Wales
- Valuation and legal costs apply
United Trust Bank’s commercial bridging loans are available for loans up to 70% of the property value and start at £75,000 up to £15 million. Loans are available for up to 12 months on properties in England and Wales on a first and second charge basis.
- Oblix Capital
- Suitable for residential, refurbishment, commercial and semi-commercial
- Also available for permitted development and development exiting
- Funding up to 75% of the property value
- Loans from £50,000
- Maximum loans of £7.5 million
- Also offer second charge bridging loans
- Terms from 3 months up to 12 months
- Available for properties in England, Wales and Scotland
Oblix Capital’s commercial bridging finance offers loans up to 75% of the property value, with loans starting at £50,000 up to £7.5 million.
- Hope Capital
- Suitable for residential, retail, commercial and industrial properties
- Available for purchasing properties, refinance and debt relief
- Flexible loans with a fast turnaround
- Offers traditional bridging loan product
- Also offers bridging loans for refurbishment and marketing
- Also, offer a fixed fee loan
- Loan value up to 70% of the property value
- Maximum loan up to £5 million
- We will consider loans up to 100% of the property value
- Available for properties in England, Wales and Scotland
Hope Capital is a specialist loan provider that lends to property development businesses to give them the finance required to buy, develop and refurbish properties.
- Hunter Finance
- Short-term loan for commercial purposes
- Available for property and land purchases
- Can be used for development costs
- Offered to individual developers, limited/unlimited businesses, and LTDs/PLCs
- Loans from 4 months to 12 months
- Fast access to money
- Decision made in 24 hours
- Transparent fees
- Operates across the south of England
Hunter Finance is a specialist commercial finance provider providing lending solutions to commercial developers in London, Kent, and the South East of England since 2010.