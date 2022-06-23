TOP 13 COMMERCIAL BRIDGING FINANCE & LOANS: 2022 COMPARISON

Getting a loan for commercial property can often be challenging and long-winded, which is where a bridging loan for commercial property can be the most viable solution. Commercial bridging loans provide short-term finance that can minimize the financing gap and are often used at the same time to obtain longer-term funding. It is a secure form of loan held against the property on a first or second charge basis. It can also finance short-term needs while the property is being developed and sold. We have compared and looked at what a range of commercial lenders offers below.

Finspace

Offered on commercial and semi-commercial properties

Available for investment and multi-occupancy properties

Suitable for farms, agricultural properties, and land

First or second charge bridging loans

Minimum 1-month term and maximum 18 months

No exit charges

Will lend to a variety of businesses

Nationwide coverage

Will consider adverse credit

Finspace’ commercial bridging product is available across the country as a first or second charge against the property. They provide bridging loans for commercial property for one month to 18 months with no exit charges.

Lombard Business Loans

Commercial and residential bridging finance

Loans for property investment, refurbishment, or releasing cash

Speedily release funds

Release funds to enable your business to progress

Great for time-sensitive opportunities

Minimum loan term of 1 month

Maximum loan term 24 months

Minimum loan value £100,000

Maximum loan value £20 million

A flexible loan that can be used for a variety of purposes

Lombard Business Loans’ bridging loan will help businesses release cash swiftly and enable them to develop their plans, especially if they are time-sensitive. They offer loans from £100,000 to £20 million over one month to 2 years.

Nucleus

Short-term finance product

Suitable for commercial and residential properties

Loans for up to 2 years

Borrow from £25,000 to £20 million

Helps to bridge a gap in funding

Repayment and interest paid at the end of the term

Quicker than alternative funding

Available to businesses in England and Wales

Eligible to business start-ups

Offers new lower pricing

Nucleus offers bridging loans for commercial property for up to 2 years for values between £25,000 to £20 million. As with most bridging loans, the settlement and interest are only payable at the end of the term. Funding can be released quickly compared to other alternative funding.

Funding 365

First charge-only basis

Available for properties in England and Wales

Minimum loan of £100,000

Maximum loan of £10 million

Term length from 3 months to 18 months

Arrangement and valuation fees apply

No early repayment fees and interest are available

No exit fees

Adverse credit history accepted

Available to UK limited companies

Funding 365 is an expert commercial bridging finance provider who offers bridging loans to limited businesses in the UK for properties. Their commercial bridging loan is available as a first charge only product, and additional fees for arrangement and valuations will be applicable.

Octopus Property

Available for acquisitions, refinancing, and equity release

Flexible commercial loan

Structured around your needs

It can be used for commercial assets

Minimum loan term of 1 month

Maximum loan term 24 months

The loan value of 70% of the property value

Arrangement and procuration fees apply

No early repayment charges

Loans can be completed in a week

They favour vacant assets and turnaround scenarios

Octopus Property is a finance provider that works for the property market and developers. They offer bridging loans for commercial property suitable for acquisitions, refinancing and equity release. They say that they particularly favour scenarios that involve vacant assets that are being turned around quickly.

Together

Fast, flexible short-term loan

Designed for property investors, landlords and SMEs

Can be used to buy, expand or refurbish the property

Available for commercial and residential properties

Loans from £26,000 to £5 million

The maximum loan value of 75% of the property value

Available as a first or second loan basis

Raise funds or boost short-term cash flow

No-nonsense approach

Caters for a wide range of customer circumstances

Together is a specialist loan company that offers businesses commercial bridging loans designed for property investors, landlords, and SMEs to buy property or land, expand premises or refurbish an existing property.

Masthaven Bank

Offers commercial bridging loans and several other types of bridging loans suitable for property investors

Suitable for commercial and semi-commercial properties

The maximum loan value of £1 million

Offers maximum loan property value of 60%

Terms up to 18 months

First charge basis

Short-term loan only

Second charge basis for investment properties

Masthaven’s commercial bridging loan is available for commercial or semi-commercial properties to purchase or re-mortgaging an existing property on a short-term basis of up to 18 months.

Lendivest

Available for investment properties only

Suitable for residential, semi-commercial, commercial, and land

Short-term loan to release cash flow or fund works

Terms of up to 18 months

Loans from £75,000 to £15 million

Maximum loan value of 75% of the property value

First charge basis only

It can be used on freehold or leasehold properties with over 60 years left

Fast and flexible property finance

Lendinvest’s commercial bridging loan is designed as a short-term loan to release capital or fund purchases. They provide loans from £75,000 to £15 million with a maximum loan of up to 75% of the property value.

Greenfield Capital

Offers residential, commercial, and semi-commercial property

Terms up to 12 months

Maximum loan value of 70% of the property value

Can offer a loan value up to 100% if another security is given

Loans from £26,000 to £5 million

Funds can be released in 7 days

Will consider all cases on their own merits

Available in England and Wales

Useful for auction properties

Has dedicated account managers

Greenfield Capital is a specialist financial services provider that offers businesses bridging loans and auction finance for purchasing residential, commercial, or semi-commercial properties.

United Trust Bank

First and second charge basis available

Available for residential and mixed-use properties

For an individual, corporate and trust borrowers

It can be used to purchase property, raise capital, refinance, and restructure.

Loans from £75,000

Maximum loan of £15 million

Loan terms up to 12 months

Maximum loan value of 70% of the property value

Available for properties in England and Wales

Valuation and legal costs apply

United Trust Bank’s commercial bridging loans are available for loans up to 70% of the property value and start at £75,000 up to £15 million. Loans are available for up to 12 months on properties in England and Wales on a first and second charge basis.

Oblix Capital

Suitable for residential, refurbishment, commercial and semi-commercial

Also available for permitted development and development exiting

Funding up to 75% of the property value

Loans from £50,000

Maximum loans of £7.5 million

Also offer second charge bridging loans

Terms from 3 months up to 12 months

Available for properties in England, Wales and Scotland

Oblix Capital’s commercial bridging finance offers loans up to 75% of the property value, with loans starting at £50,000 up to £7.5 million.

Hope Capital

Suitable for residential, retail, commercial and industrial properties

Available for purchasing properties, refinance and debt relief

Flexible loans with a fast turnaround

Offers traditional bridging loan product

Also offers bridging loans for refurbishment and marketing

Also, offer a fixed fee loan

Loan value up to 70% of the property value

Maximum loan up to £5 million

We will consider loans up to 100% of the property value

Available for properties in England, Wales and Scotland

Hope Capital is a specialist loan provider that lends to property development businesses to give them the finance required to buy, develop and refurbish properties.

Hunter Finance

Short-term loan for commercial purposes

Available for property and land purchases

Can be used for development costs

Offered to individual developers, limited/unlimited businesses, and LTDs/PLCs

Loans from 4 months to 12 months

Fast access to money

Decision made in 24 hours

Transparent fees

Operates across the south of England

Hunter Finance is a specialist commercial finance provider providing lending solutions to commercial developers in London, Kent, and the South East of England since 2010.