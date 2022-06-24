What to Expect from Your Dental Crown Procedure?

When it comes to flashing the perfect smile, a number of things can come in the way such as decayed, worn down, or broken teeth. You might even have a large filling which affects the natural appearance of your teeth. Discolored and misshapen teeth could also take a toll on your smile. If you encounter any of these issues, chances are that your dentist might recommend that undergo a dental crown procedure.

According to My Dentist San Francisco, dental crowns are one of the most popular restorative dentistry procedures. The caps help protect fractured or decaying teeth by holding the bridge or dental implant in place and ensuring that your teeth do not become discolored. Although it is quite common for people to get dental crowns, you might feel scared about the procedure. However, there is no need to worry as we cover everything you need to know about the procedure.

What Are Dental Crowns?

Dental crowns are teeth-shaped caps that are placed over your teeth to restore their original look. They provide a protective covering for enhancing the appearance, strength, size, and shape of your teeth. Materials like stainless steel, ceramic, acrylic, resin, and porcelain are used to make dental crowns. There are various reasons why a dental crown would be suggested. Your dentist will inspect your teeth before deciding whether you should get dental crowns or not.

The Procedure

The dental crown procedure requires two visits. Here’s what you can expect from each visit.

First Visit

During your first appointment, the dentist would prepare your teeth for placing temporary crowns. The treatment would start with the examination of your existing teeth including the roots and your jaw. Then, an anesthetic would be used around the gum tissue and teeth to reshape the teeth for the dental crowns. The biting surface of the teeth would be reduced to make way for the dental crowns to be placed.

On the other hand, if a large area is missing due to damage or decay, your teeth would need to be filled up. The dentist would make sure that both the upper and lower dental arches are aligned. The new dental crowns will match the shade of your teeth to ensure that they blend in. The dentist would take impressions of your teeth and send them to a lab for manufacturing the dental crowns. It should take a few weeks for them to be made. Hence, you would have to wear temporary crowns for protecting your teeth.

Second Visit

When you go for your second visit, the dentist will remove the temporary crown and place the permanent crown in its place. The procedure would require the dentist to numb the tissue using an anesthetic. The new dental crown will also need to be tested to ensure that it fits perfectly and looks amazing. The dentist would make sure that the cement has hardened.

The Healing Process

The first thing that comes to people’s minds when they think about getting dental crowns is whether the procedure hurts. Fortunately, you will be delighted to know that the procedure is fairly simple and does not require a lot of time for healing. As an anesthetic would be used during the procedure, you would not experience any pain. After the dental crown has been placed, you might feel some sensitivity and discomfort. However, the pain should subside once the dental cement hardens.

Preparation

There are two things that you can do to ensure that you undergo a smooth procedure as mentioned below.

Be Patient

Dental anxiety is more common than you think. However, you need to avoid panicking as it would only make things worse. The last thing you want is the crown or filling making things harder for you. Besides, being anxious or tense will make it difficult for the dentist to get the job done right. It is best that you get sufficient sleep before the appointment to stay relaxed throughout the visit.

Be Careful When Wearing the Temporary Crown

The temporary crown requires caution. You must make sure that you protect it at all costs. It is crucial that you are careful when wearing the temporary crown while the finished crown is made. Keep in mind that it would not be as strong as you think. It is best that you brush and floss your teeth carefully and avoid consuming anything sticky such as gum.

Conclusion

Now that you know what to expect from a dental crown procedure, you can rest assured knowing that it is straightforward and nothing to worry about. Make sure to visit a reputable dentist for the best results.