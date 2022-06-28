Buying a piano secondhand: What You Need to Know

Are you in the market for a secondhand piano? If so, there are a few things you need to know before making your purchase. In this blog post, we will discuss the important factors to consider when buying a secondhand piano. We will also provide some tips on how to find the best secondhand pianos in your area. So if you’re ready to start shopping for a used piano, read on!

Condition of secondhand piano

The first thing you need to consider when shopping for a secondhand piano is the condition of the instrument. It is important to inspect the piano thoroughly before making a purchase. Look for any signs of damage, such as scratches, dents, or cracks in the wood. Also, be sure to check that all of the keys and pedals are in working order. If you are not sure how to properly inspect a piano, you may want to hire a professional piano technician to do it for you.

What’s your secondhand piano worth?

Once you have determined that the secondhand piano is in good condition, the next step is to find out how much it is worth. There are a few ways to do this. First, you can check online piano pricing guides, such as the Piano Blue Book. You can also contact a local piano dealer or tuner for an estimate. Finally, if you know the make and model of the piano, you can search for its current market value on auction websites like eBay.

Paying the right Price

Now that you know how much the secondhand piano is worth, you need to decide how much you are willing to pay for it. If you are not sure, it is always a good idea to start with a lower offer and see if the seller is willing to negotiate. Remember, secondhand pianos are often negotiable, so don’t be afraid to haggle!

Once you have reached an agreement on price, it is time to finalize the sale. Be sure to get a written receipt from the seller that includes all pertinent information, such as the make and model of the piano, the date of purchase, and the selling price. You will also need to arrange for transport of the secondhand piano to your home. If you are not sure how to do this, you may want to hire a professional piano mover.

Tuning your secondhand piano

Once you have the piano in your home, you will need to have it tuned by a professional piano tuner. This is important because pianos that are moved from one location to another will need tuning. You will then need to tune your piano regularly will ensure that it sounds its best for years to come.

The best secondhand pianos from Markson Piano

