How Much Does a Boiler Service Cost? 5 Tips to Reduce Heating Bills

Heating bills can be expensive, especially during the winter months and as energy prices soar many people are looking for ways to reduce their heating costs. In this blog post, we will discuss how much a boiler service costs and how, often you should service your boiler and give you 5 tips to help reduce your heating bills this winter.

Rising energy prices

The energy market is in a state of considerable upheaval, and domestic energy prices are expected to rise once again at the next Energy Price Cap Review. On October 10th, Ofgem, the energy regulator, predicted that typical home bills will increase by roughly £800 per year in 2020.

By servicing your boiler, you can help reduce heating bills because it causes your boiler to operate more efficiently.

How often should you service your boiler?

It is recommended that you service your boiler every 12 months. This will help to keep it running efficiently and help to prevent any potential problems.

If you’re looking for ways to reduce your heating costs this winter, here are five tips:

– Get your boiler serviced regularly. As we mentioned above, it is recommended that you service your boiler every 12 months.

– Insulate your home. This will help to keep the heat in and reduce how much energy your boiler needs to use.

– Use draught excluders. Draught excluders can be placed around doors and windows to help prevent heat from escaping.

– Invest in a smart thermostat. A smart thermostat can help to regulate the temperature in your home, saving you money on your heating bills.

– Bleed your radiators. This will help to remove any air that has built up in the system and make sure that they are working efficiently.

By following these tips, you can help to reduce your heating costs this winter. If you have any questions about servicing your boiler or how to reduce your heating bills, please get in touch with us today. We would be happy to help!

How Much Does a Boiler Service Cost?

The cost of a boiler service varies depending on the type of boiler, the age of the boiler, and how often it is serviced. However, on average, a boiler service costs between £70 and £100.

What’s included in a boiler service?

A boiler service typically includes an inspection of the boiler, a safety check, and a servicing of the components. These include:

Electrical wiring and connections

Heat exchanger

Gas flow and pressure

Seals and gaskets

Flame failure device

Flues and piping to ensure its unobstructed

A boiler service typically includes a visual inspection of the boiler, a safety check, and a performance test. The engineer will also check the flue for any blockages or leaks.

If you’re looking for ways to reduce your heating costs this winter, get in touch with Bumblebee Plumbing and Heating today to book your boiler service.