Professional boxing live-streamed free on The Ayozat Fight Network at Ayozat.com

The Ayozat Fight Network is proud to present two top-class boxing shows featuring a line-up of international fighters, live-streamed free from the Grays Civic Hall, Essex, and Planet Ice, Solihull.

Both events, the Lee Eaton promoted Prospects Series, in Essex (Friday, July 1), and Tommy Owens’ Mighty Hooks show in Solihull (Saturday, July 2), can be watched live on The Ayozat Fight Network at Ayozat.com from 7 pm-11:30 pm on the respective nights.

Topping the bill in Essex is a title eliminator between Jack Martin and Nathan Graham for the right to challenge Lee Cutler for his Southern Area Super-Welterweight belt, while the following night at Planet, Ice Ish Elliss defends his Midlands Lightweight title against Joe Ducker.

Supporting the title eliminator on Friday night is Harley Benn in his first post-pandemic fight as he looks to continue a run of recent wins and improve on his 8-1 career record. With aspirations to follow in the footsteps of his famous father, double weight world champion Nigel Benn, Harley returns to the ring against Alex Zeledon, with a new team in his corner, as he looks to make a dent in the competitive super welterweight division. Also in action on the Mighty Hooks card are light heavyweight, Musa Moya; super bantamweight, Nyall Berry; super middleweight, Bradley Goldsmith; Louis Feilding and Lewis Coley at super featherweight; Steve Woodall (super middleweight); Scott Melvin (lightweight); Danny Quartermaine (super Featherweight), and SK Showstopper and Kyle Haywood, at light-middleweight.

The promoter of the Prospects Series, Lee Eaton said: “I am delighted to be working with Ayozat who are supporting small hall boxing in the UK, as it gives my fighters a platform and the exposure they would not usually receive.

“Not everyone can be with one of the big networks, but we have some great fighters. This gives them the opportunity to build a larger following and breakthrough into the higher echelons of professional boxing. “We have designed the Prospects Series to give young up-and-coming fighters the opportunity to build their careers and eventually challenge for a title, and Ayozat’s live-streaming platform is integral to this process.”

Mighty Hooks promoter, Tommy Owens added: “We’ve done a couple of shows with Ayozat and they have a first-class team with a wealth of boxing experience at this level, which means they understand the problems we face and how to help small hall boxing.

“We have some great fighters who will definitely go on to achieve in the sport and this platform gives them the springboard they need.” The Essex undercard will also feature female Duo Dee Allen and Katie Radomska, as they continue their exciting rise to the top of their respective divisions. Dee is a very exciting welterweight who recently claimed a KO victory over former World Title Challenger Milena Koleva, before adding a fourth-round knockout win over the previously undefeated Matilde Contreras. Allen is now No 1 in the UK and Europe and in a good position for a European title challenge.

Originally from Poland, Irish fighter Rodomska seems in a hurry to reach the top of the light flyweight division, having already claimed the No 1 ranking in Ireland, by remaining undefeated in her professional career, after only moving up from the amateur ranks in September last year.

With a career record of 13-2 middleweight, Shaquille Day takes on the tough Jordan Grannum in his second post-pandemic fight, as he works towards a title challenge later in the year.

The night will also see Romanian international amateur star Horia Triff make his UK professional debut under Romford-based manager Eaton, as the new team embark on a campaign to build on an impressive amateur pedigree in the featherweight division.

Also looking to improve their records and gain experience on the Prospects Series undercard are Kevin Reavell at super welterweight (3-1) and super flyweight Jordan Purkiss (3-0).