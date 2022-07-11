How to Stop a Windshield Crack from Spreading

We’ve all seen folks driving around with a crack in their windshield. In fact, this is a really common hazard of driving that the majority of us will likely experience at one point or another. Hailstorms, gravel roads, debris from the semi in front of you on the freeway … windshield hazards, one and all.

We know that no one plans to have a windshield crack, so it may take a couple of days before you’re able to get it fixed by a Windshield Repair & Replacement Expert. However if you continue to drive your vehicle with a windshield crack, you run the risk of making it worse. Given that a lot of us have no choice but to drive our cars almost every day we have a few recommendations on how to prevent a windshield crack from expanding until you can have it repaired.

Seal It Up

Sealing the crack in your windshield can help prevent it from spreading. Your windshield glass is a solid piece of glass that remains in one piece by equally dispersing pressure. Filling the crack– a weak point that disturbs the weight distribution– makes the glass more secure and less likely to put pressure on the rest of your windshield, which is what causes more cracking. It also stops dust and dirt from settling into the cracks, which can worsen the crack and make it more difficult to fix.

There are a couple of substances you can use to seal your windshield crack. Clear tape, super glue, and also clear nail polish are all practical options. Keep in mind that this is not a long term solution and we do not recommend that you drive your car around like this for more than a few days. This is more of an emergency stop-gap to prevent the damage from spreading.

Take It Easy

Obviously, you would never speed around corners, slam your brakes in abrupt stops, or whip through traffic on the highway … right? Certainly not. However even though you’re always a really safe and careful driver, you should be even more so when you have a crack in your windshield.

Pay special attention to the road and try to avoid potholes, speedbumps, slamming your brakes, and driving on gravel or rocky terrain. The vibrations and jarring can cause your windshield crack to get worse or– in extreme cases– even shatter.

Even slamming your vehicle doors too hard can place unnecessary pressure on the glass and cause the windshield crack to spread. So just be delicate with your vehicle for the next few days until you can get to the windshield service center.

Park Indoors or in the Shade

If in any way feasible, try to park your vehicle in a garage or under a carport. This keeps it out of direct sunlight which can cause the glass to warp or expand, which will make the crack worse. It likewise makes sure that your windshield won’t be hit by anything falling from overhead such as hail, falling branches, or the neighbor kid’s basketball.

If you don’t have access to covered parking, attempt to park in a shaded place. This keeps your car out of strong sunlight and the glass warping temperature changes that come with it. If that’s also impossible, simply have the crack fixed asap to reduce its exposure to hazards.

Avoid Drastic Temperatures

Heat makes glass expand while cold causes it to contract. When you have a windshield crack, avoid exposing your windshield to drastic changes in temperature. If it goes from hot to cold (or vice versa) too quickly, the glass can warp and crack, creating additional damage. Or worse– a new crack!

Rather, let the temperature adjust slowly. On cold days, thaw your vehicle gradually. On hot days, turn on the A/C at a low level first.

Fix the Windshield Crack

A windshield crack can only be protected for so long; at some point, you need to get it repaired or replaced to solve the problem. So as soon as you see that crack developing, contact Precision Auto Glass Pros. They’ll get you safely back driving within a few hours!