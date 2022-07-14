Aggregate Industries supports sustainability with electronic ticketing solution from PODFather

Aggregate Industries , supplier of materials to the construction and infrastructure industries, is supporting its commitment to sustainability by reducing its carbon footprint thanks to the introduction of specialist software from PODFather . PODFather’s electronic ticketing solution, currently deployed across Aggregate Industries’ concrete products division, is helping the team to track vehicle movement, issue customer ETA notifications and capture real time proof of delivery without the need for a single paper ticket. Aggregate Industries selected PODFather based on the company’s construction industry experience, its ease of integration, and its proven ability to eradicate paper, and improve process flows within construction logistics.

“Introducing PODFather has enabled us to eradicate paper tickets and improve operational efficiency across our concrete products division,” comments Chris Lynch, Business Project Manager, Aggregate Industries. “With PODFather we have full visibility across our operation and our customers get the benefits of advance ETA notifications and live load tracking. It really has been a game-changer for our team here at Aggregate Industries.”

The PODFather solution enables Aggregate Industries to allocate loads, with full visibility of fleet availability, track vehicle movements, issue customer ETA notifications and live tracking links and capture electronic proof of delivery. The system comprises a cloud-based back-office system and an easy-to-use driver app that Aggregate Industries drivers have downloaded onto their smartphone devices. The app allows drivers to receive job information and capture proof of delivery in the form of electronic signatures, and photographs and all working time is logged automatically within the PODFather system.

“We use an extensive fleet of third-party hauliers to manage the movement of our products, from our 12 depots to over 3000 customer sites across the UK,” adds Lynch. “Our haulage suppliers are benefitting from PODFather as jobs are now uploaded straight to their handheld device which has improved the whole process of getting loads to the right place at the right time.”

“Using the PODFather app has improved how we manage deliveries on behalf of Aggregate Industries,” adds Joe Pearce, Director at J F Pearce & Sons Ltd. “Removing paper tickets is great for our drivers and the easy-to-use PODFather app makes it very simple to receive job information and capture delivery completion details. It’s definitely improved how the whole process works.”

“Aggregate Industries joins our growing list of construction material suppliers who are relying on PODFather to keep loads moving to and from construction and infrastructure sites across the length and breadth of the UK,” comments Colin McCreadie, Managing Director, PODFather. “For Aggregate Industries our robust API, which links directly to their Oracle ERP system, made for a swift pain free implementation. The team had tight timescales to get the project off the ground and we were able to exceed expectations thanks to great teamwork from both the Aggregate Industries and our own inhouse customer success team.”