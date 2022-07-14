Leading social insights agency, Convosphere, hires Emily Sobol as Senior Vice President, Research & Insights, in newly opened New York office

Convosphere announced today the appointment of Emily Sobol as Senior Vice President, Research & Insights. Based in the company’s newly opened New York office, she will utilise her expertise to widen Convosphere’s insights offering to meet clients’ enhanced demands, further merging social data with traditional business intelligence and driving sustained growth in North America and beyond.

Emily, an industry veteran with a track record of strategic leadership and execution, brings with her 18 years of experience in digital research. In 2004 she joined BuzzMetrics, which was later acquired by The Nielsen Group and restructured as Nielsen Online, to form part of its first UGC analysis team. An early pioneer in social intelligence, Emily served as the senior consultant in the Digital Strategic Services group, advising clients on how to turn insight into action in order to successfully build a robust social media presence. Emily most recently held the title of Vice President, Social Intelligence at Ipsos, where she helped build the firm’s social intelligence practice in North America during her 11 year tenure.

With her extensive experience in social intelligence, Emily will join Convosphere’s executive leadership team to further develop the company’s research innovation and service offerings, helping to meet growing client demand for actionable insights to empower their global business strategies.

Emily Sobol said: “I’m thrilled to take on this role within Convosphere. It’s a bit of a full-circle moment for me as I go back to a small firm creating its own path in this ever-evolving industry. Convosphere’s global coverage and strength in cultural intelligence leads to some of the most insightful client executions I’ve seen. I look forward to helping this impressive team grow even further.”

Paul Brothers, Convosphere’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “We are excited to welcome Emily to our organisation as we continue to go from strength to strength. Emily will be an exceptional addition to our senior leadership team and will bring with her a wealth of experience and strong industry expertise. Her capabilities will add significant value to our existing clients and play an integral role to Convosphere as we grow our client base globally and further expand in North America.”



About Convosphere

As a social-first insights agency, Convosphere recognises that the value of global social listening lies in the impact data-driven decisions can make – and the cultural relevance required to make them actionable. Through hands-on human-led social data analysis across 100+ languages, and with offices around the world, we have unprecedented data access into hard-to-reach markets where we can deliver deep consumer insights that bring our global clients closer to local audiences. We can deliver a little or a lot according to our client’s business needs, from running global social listening projects to providing strategic recommendations across multiple markets, channels or platforms, including owned social platform analytics and additional datasets to put social conversations in context.