7 Video Editing Tips You MUST Try

Video editing can be very time-consuming. If you’re a video editor, you’re probably looking for tips and techniques to make the whole process easier.

Well, you’re in luck. Check out our list of seven video editing tips you MUST try.

1. Try This Technique for Animations

If you are involved in any way with animated videos, you’ve probably heard of rotoscoping, where artists work frame-by-frame to produce realistic movements. It was time-consuming and tedious, to say the least. Today there are modern rotoscoping tools available that allow you to make the same changes with a click of a mouse. They are the perfect cheat for animators!

2. Use Music and Sound Effects to Your Advantage

Whether you’re trying to make a TikTok video go viral or you’re working on a YouTube video marketing campaign, it’s important to give music and sound effects some serious thought.

Music can play on viewers’ emotions, so placing the right songs in the right spots of a video can make a huge difference. Choose trendy music that triggers emotions, and make sure it doesn’t drone out a speaker’s voice.

When choosing music and sound effects, make sure you have the legal right to use anything you use. The last thing you want is to deal with a copyright lawsuit.

3. Know All the Shortcuts

Knowing all the shortcuts will help save you a lot of time when it comes to video editing. If you’re looking to easily stop your videos, use the “K” key on your keyboard. To pause and resume a video, use the space bar. To go backward, use the “J” key and to go forward, use the “L” key.

4. Pay Attention to Your Audio

It can be easy to miss audio errors when you’re video editing. One simple trick is to close your eyes and listen to the audio on your video without the footage. This will help you notice if anything feels “off” without the distraction of your video.

5. Use the Jump Cut to Your Advantage

The jump cut is one of the most commonly used video editing techniques — and for good reason. When done right, it can lead to a high-quality video. It involves cutting out any mistakes or extra fluff from a speaker and jumping to a different angle or the next speaker. It’s an easy strategy every video editor will want to try out at some point.



Bonus Tip: One of the best ways to do this effectively involves being prepared during the filming process. Be sure to bring a second camera to film from a different angle to give yourself more video footage to choose from.

6. Keep Your Fonts and Graphics Consistent

Using too many different types of fonts or choosing graphics that are too different can cause your whole video to look off. You might think that viewers won’t notice, but they will. Sticking to the same fonts and tone of graphics will give your video some much-needed consistency.

7. Ramp Up Your Clips for Dramatic Effect

Speeding up your clips can help create a more dramatic effect. This method is commonly used in action or adventure videos and films. Sometimes, a time-lapse might also be necessary to the point you’re trying to convey. There are other times when ramping up your clips can help everything fit in a shorter time frame. Play around with speeds and see what works best for your video.

These are just a few tips that can take your video editing game to the next level. These will help simplify the video editing process and help you produce high-quality videos. Not only will they save you time, but they’ll also help put you on the path to a more successful video marketing campaign.