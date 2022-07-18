Accommodation for Students launch online event as demand surges

With record numbers of students and a return to a more normal university experience, leading website, www.accommodationforstudents.com is preparing to assist students who are struggling to find a term time home.

AFS Live is a new online event, which will provide live support and advice for students who have received their exam results and are seeking student accommodation.

Simon Thompson, Managing Director of Accommodation for Students said, ‘We know that it can be difficult for students who have secured a university place through the clearing process to find somewhere to live. Some cities like Bristol, Exeter, York and Glasgow have a 40% shortfall in purpose built student accommodation and up to 3 students for every bed in university halls’* We have launched AFS live to help those students that are struggling, as well as those that just need a little extra support’.

Thompson added, ‘Last summer we had a 274% increase in students enquiring on our website for accommodation and we anticipate similar high levels of demand once again, AFS Live another way in which we can provide additional support for these students.’

AFS live will take place on the 18th of August and start at 3pm. The event will provide advice on finding accommodation, studying in the UK and how to find housemates to share with. There will also be a session on what to do if you are unable to find student accommodation. Those in attendance can book accommodation on the day with a selection of the UK’s most reputable student accommodation providers, as well as have the opportunity to win 1 month’s free rent.