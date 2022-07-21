Luxury Sports to Watch and Participate

Attending premium sports events may be an expensive extravagance. Still, the experience is well worth it, especially if you are a die-hard sports fan. These sporting events are the most outstanding in the multibillion-dollar sports industry. Imagine your friends’ surprise when you tell them you witnessed these important events from the stands.

Depending on your preferences, you can select from a large range of luxury sports events worldwide. For instance, there is horse racing, Formula 1, hot air balloon racing and pentathlon. Please read on to discover five top luxury sports worth your while.

Las Vegas boxing

Las Vegas has long been the site of some of the most thrilling boxing matches in history, including major Heavyweight Championship clashes. One of the finest months to visit is March when the weather is ideal, and you can watch boxing at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

In addition, wagering on sports is prevalent in Las Vegas. Therefore, if you usually stake on sports betting sites like Betway, you’ll have more fun in Vegas!

The MGM Grand frequently hosts major boxing events such as the Ultimate Fighting Championships. You can secure tickets to these major events. In that case, you will certainly be rubbing shoulders with the world’s most recognized celebrities and personalities. They frequently sit in the front row to enjoy the action and entertainment in full view.

Wimbledon

If you are a tennis enthusiast and can only attend one tournament in your lifetime, make it Wimbledon. Wimbledon, steeped in history and tradition, attracts thousands of spectators each year. In reality, the competition had a total attendance of almost 500,000 people in 2019.

Because this is a big sporting event, you may also expect to see some of your favorite celebrities there. In addition, you can take part by wagering on your predicted winner of the matches on Betway to make your experience more immersive. You also get to visit the magnificent host city of London, which has incredible sights, excellent restaurants, and fantastic shopping.

Argentina’s Polo Open

The Argentine Open Polo Championship is the most important club tournament. It is hosted yearly at the Campo Argentino de Polo in Palermo, Buenos Aires’ attractive neighborhood. The event is conducted annually in November and December. The greatest polo players compete over several weekends to become the Champion of Argentinian Polo.

The Asociación Argentina de Polo organized the first game, which took place in 1893. Nowadays, this important sporting event draws tourists from all over the world, particularly polo lovers. The Hurlingham Open and Tortugas Open are also part of the Triple Crown. The team’s handicap should be between 28 and 40 goals.

Bahrain Grand Prix

The Bahrain Grand Prix is a Formula One motor racing event that began in April 2004 in Bahrain. It is the first Formula One race to be conducted in the Middle East region and is a must-see for any Formula One enthusiast.

The ideal way to enjoy this great sporting event, which is taking place at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, is to acquire fully inclusive F1 vacation packages. Your airfare to Bahrain, airport transfers, Grand Prix tickets, and hotel accommodations will all be included in these packages. You can also ask for customized bundles. For example, if you are traveling with a large party, they can organize hotels to accommodate everyone.

The Opening

The Open Championship, also known as the British Open, is the world’s oldest golf tournament and one of golf’s most famous competitions. The Open was first hosted annually at Scotland’s Prestwick Golf Club in 1860.

Because of the increased demand for tickets to The Open, a ticket ballot has been implemented. To participate in the poll, one must join The One Club, free to join.