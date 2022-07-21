Making Tarzana Home Sweet Home

Choosing a place to call home requires a lot of thought, research and planning. You have to consider if your move will be long-term or not, if you plan to expand your family, what type of neighborhood you want to live in and many other considerations.

With so many things to figure out, choosing where to live shouldn’t be a decision you make lightly. There are many different schools of thought on what makes a house a home. You have to keep in mind, that this is where you spend most of your time, so it should be somewhere that promotes your sense of happiness.

When looking for real estate in Los Angeles, consider houses for sale in Tarzana. It offers an urban feel with the safety of lower crime statistics in nearly all categories compared to national averages. Comprised of a balance of young professionals and retirees, it’s a great place to raise a family.

Around Town

Tarzana is situated in a central location of San Fernando Valley, offering easy access to freeways. When staying local, there is plenty of public transport available to most parts of Tarzana. Let’s face it, with all there is to see and do, you’ll have plenty of reasons to explore the area.

When exploring, don’t miss out on the Village Walk. A pedestrian-friendly shopping experience that’s the center of commercial activity. For the winter holiday season, it’s an opportunity you don’t want to miss. They have everything from a tree lighting ceremony, face painting, music, and dancing, to arts and crafts. What better way to get into the holiday spirit than to immerse yourself in such a fun time?

There is a good mix of both locally owned stores and restaurants as well as big chains. You’ll be hard-pressed not to find what you’re looking for when out shopping. With all of the local commerce, employment opportunities are also readily available.

Green Space

When taking time away from shopping and the hustle and bustle of the commercial offerings, check out some of the many parks and outdoor activities available. You can spend a beautiful day in Tarzana Park and the community center tucked away in a quiet area with baseball diamonds, basketball courts and a playground with a jungle gym. The community center holds a variety of events to keep you and your family engaged in local activities.

If golfing is one of your hobbies, check out El Caballero Country Club; a challenging track that meanders among mature trees and gentle hills. Known as “the finest course in the Valley” by LA Times Magazine, it was designed by the leading golf course architect, Robert Trent Jones, Sr.

If you’re more into biking or hiking, Mulholland Hiking Trails offers hours on end of exercise and outdoor fun. Although there is a charge for parking within the park, if you park just outside the gate, you can take advantage of free parking without time restrictions. Breathtaking views of both Tarzana and the San Fernando Valley await you along endless miles of trails. It’s the perfect spot to recharge your batteries and relieve the stress from a hectic week at the office.

Home

When looking for a place to call home, you’ll find Tarzana checks off plenty of the boxes. Offering diverse ethnicities, it’s a safe place to raise a family, has good schools, easy access to highways and plenty of public transport, there are countless amenities readily available. If you want to venture out for a day at the seaside, beaches are a short 30-minute drive away. What else could you possibly be looking for?