Common Hair Care Mistakes to Avoid

Everyone gets into a steady routine when it comes to their beauty regimen. Some of the routines are good, and some not so much.

From using the wrong moisturizer to washing your face only once a day, bad habits are easy to get into but really hard to break.

One of the easiest and most common errors to make mistakes is with hair care. While your hair may seem tough as nails, it’s truly fragile and needs to be taken care of well and carefully.

While you probably know the hair issues you should be aware of, do you know what mistakes you’re making with your hair and hair care products?

This blog will give you a few of the most common mistakes you could be making with your hair and a little bit on how to remedy those mistakes as well.

Not Using the Right Hair Products

One of the worst mistakes people make with their hair is thinking that every shampoo or hair product works just fine. For example, if you have curlies, coilies, or tight textures in your hair, then you can’t just use any old shampoo and expect your hair to look amazing.

Use products such as cleansing shampoo for natural hair for the best results. You should tailor your hair products to your hair type.

Using Hot Water to Wash Your Hair

This one may surprise you, but you should avoid washing your hair with hot water. Hot water does a number of harmful things to your hair, including drying out your scalp. In addition, a dry scalp causes dandruff and itchiness, which are things you want to avoid.

Using hot water also removes every bit of the natural oils from your hair. While you want your hair not to be oily, removing too much of the oil ends with your hair being brittle and dry, which is where the split ends you try hard to avoid come from.

From now on, try washing your hair in warm water, then rinsing it in cold water to seal the cuticles of your hair and keep it healthy.

Brushing Wet Hair

Everyone has washed their hair, been in a hurry, then became impatient, snatching the brush through their wet hair to get the job done. This isn’t good for your hair and damages it extensively if it’s done constantly.

You can’t style wet hair, and wet hair is weak. Also, brushing your hair when wet leads to your hair breaking at the roots.

It’s best to let your hair air dry, then brush it. If you don’t have time to wait, use a hair dryer with a diffuser instead. Once your hair is 50% dry, use a wide-tooth comb to comb through it, and then style as usual.

Washing Your Hair too Often

Washing your hair every day is a firm no. Instead, it’s best to wash your hair only when it’s dirty and greasy. Washing your hair too often can lead to the scalp becoming dry and all the natural moisture being stripped from your hair.

Instead, wash your hair twice a week, especially when static is high in the winter.

Not Changing Products Every Season

Your hair needs different products for each season. For example, you don’t want to use the same hair products in winter as you do during the summer months. Climate changes affect your hair majorly, so use the right hair products to combat those changes.

When it comes to your hair, the best way to keep it shiny, healthy, and clean is to follow the tips above. Your hair and your scalp will thank you for listening.