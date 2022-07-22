The History of Toyota’s Turn Signals: When Did They Start Using Them, What Gets People’s Attention, and How to Improve Them

Turn signals have been used in vehicles for many years now, but the history of them is a bit murky. Some people say that they were first used in 1877 by James Heath, while others claim that they originated with Gottlieb Daimler in 1888. However, one thing is for sure: Toyota was one of the first car companies to use turn signals as a standard feature on their vehicles. In this blog post, we will explore when Toyota started using turn signals, what grabs people’s attention when using them, and how you can improve them on your own Tacoma!

Turn signals were first introduced on Toyota vehicles in the early 1950s. They were a bit primitive compared to today’s standards, but they got the job done. The turn signals were activated by a lever on the steering column, and they would make a clicking noise to let the driver know that they were on. This clicking noise comes from the relay, which is an electrical switch that allows the current to flow through the bulb. Over time, Toyota has improved the turn signals on their vehicles by making them brighter and more visible to other drivers.

If you want to improve the visibility of your turn signals, there are a few things that you can do. One is to upgrade to LED bulbs, which are much brighter than traditional incandescent bulbs. You can take this one step farther by adding sequential turn signals to your Tacoma mirrors that incorporate LED’s as well as motion to really grab peoples attention! Another is to add a set of clear lens covers to your turn signals. This will help to make them more visible, especially in low-light conditions.

One of the most important things to remember when using turn signals is to make sure that they are turned off after you have made your turn. Leaving them on can be a major distraction to other drivers, and it can also lead to accidents. If you are not sure whether or not your turn signals are off, you can always check the dashboard lights to see if they are still on.

The other important thing to remember is to use them! Many accidents could be avoided if more drivers used their turn signals. So, the next time you are getting ready to make a turn, make sure to put your signal on and give other drivers the heads up! As vehicles continue to evolve, we can only hope that turn signals become even more effective at helping to keep everyone safe on the road. Manufactures are constantly upgrading the safety features on their vehicles and eventually we will see turn signals that cannot be left on by accident and are impossible to miss. Until then, it is up to us as drivers to use them correctly and help make the roads a safer place for everyone. Thanks for reading!

Turn signals are an important safety feature on any vehicle, and Toyota has been using them for many years now. If you take the time to learn about their history and how to use them properly, you can help to make the roads a safer place for everyone. Thanks for reading!

