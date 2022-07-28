Eight Creative Ways To Infuse Alcohol in Cooking

Alcohol is one of the most versatile ingredients you can add to your cooking. Whether you’re cooking for the family or yourself, alcohol can add a wonderful dimension to cooking. There are so many ways you can do this, and it’s not as complicated as you might think.

Here are eight amazing ways to infuse alcohol into your cooking, as recommended by an Avon liquor store.

Flamb é

Flambeing is the act of adding alcohol to a dish during preparation. Flambe is not only a way to impress your guests but also a way for chefs to show off their skills. It is not just fun to see your food on fire; this adds a rich caramelized flavor to many dishes. The best alcoholic drinks you can use for this are cognac, brandy, and rum.

Sauces

The sauce is one of the most popular ways to use alcohol in cooking. You can give any dish a savory flavor by combining alcohol with other ingredients like butter or stock. Wine and vodka are excellent choices for anyone new to cooking with alcohol.

Glazes

You can also use alcohol for cooking, glazing meats and pastries such as pound cakes, grilled chickens, or barbecues. Glazes are more than just a glossy finish. They can help retain moisture and give the food a caramelized look. This is possible by using bourbon, brandy, and tequila from your friendly neighborhood liquor store.

Preserves

You can add alcohol to fresh fruit preserves if you are passionate about making them at home. It is recommended to use bourbon for these delectable recipes. There are many flavor combinations you can choose from, so experiment and find what works for you.

Baking

Making moist dough is challenging for most beginners. But did you know that you can lock in moisture with alcohol? You can add a little vodka to your pastries and loaves to prevent them from drying out. You don’t have to worry about the alcoholic taste because it will evaporate while baking.

Marinades

Are you tired of bland meats and bored of using store-bought marinades for your meats? To intensify the flavor of the meat, you can use alcohol. Whiskey, vodka, tequila, and sake are some of the best options. You can also experiment with recipes or search online for more variants of marinades using alcohol.

Maceration

Maceration involves softening the fruits by soaking them in liquid. You can also immerse whole or sliced fruits in alcohol to enhance flavor. Brandy and apples, peaches and rum, and bourbon with berries are some of the most popular combinations. You can use macerated fruits to top ice cream or other meat dishes.

Mix In Brine

To make meat more tender and flavorful, soak it in brine. This is a mixture of water and aromatics. To make the flavors shine, add a strong-flavored spirit like bourbon to the mixture.

Must-try Alcohol-infused Recipes

Red Wine Reduction Sauce for Steaks

It is simple to prepare a sauce for steak with red wine. Sauté the shallots and garlic, then add the wine. After the flavors have concentrated, you can add butter, balsamic vinegar, and rosemary to taste. Allow the sauce to reduce until it’s ready for plating.

Whiskey-infused Grilled Chicken

First, marinate the chicken with a mix of honey, sesame, ginger, sesame oils, garlic, crushed red pepper, and whiskey. Add a little alcohol to your grilled chicken.

Tequila Lime Shrimp

People who are looking to lose weight should choose shrimp as their protein of choice. To enhance the flavor of shrimp, you can add lime and tequila to any shrimp recipe. You’ll be able to enjoy bold, satisfying flavors that you have never experienced before.

Tequila Salsa

Mexican tequila contains agavins, which are natural sugars. They have been proven to lower blood sugar levels and make you feel fuller. You can add two tablespoons of tequila to your salsa along with the tomato and onion, jalapeno garlic, cilantro, and lime juice.

Beer Stuffed Mushrooms

This is a perfect party appetizer that you can try. You can do this by sauteing onions with your choice of beer for extra flavor, then mix in some panko bread crumbs, cheese, and spices. After mixing all the ingredients, let it cool, then stuff it into your mushrooms.

This is an example of a simple but delicious dish made extra special by the flavors of alcohol.

Key Takeaway

Your food will be more delicious and mouthwateringly tasty thanks to the unique flavors that alcohol can provide. Learning how to infuse alcohol into your typical recipes will elevate your cooking skills quite a notch. You can search for more recipes online, list your ingredients, and head to the nearest liquor store to get the best alcoholic drinks that your recipe calls for. Be the life of the party and impress your family and friends with your new passion for cooking alcohol-infused dishes.