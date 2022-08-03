Leading UK Record Label Perfect Havoc Release 5th Year Anniversary NFT Collection

Perfect Havoc has today launched a new NFT project on leading NFT marketplace OpenSea that celebrates its anniversary and five years of the leading UK dance music label.

The NFT collection, created in collaboration with music industry creative lab Synthetic Artists, sees the release of a series of unique digital artworks based on themed iterations of Perfect Havoc’s graphical logo, originally designed by Pure Evil when the company began.

The project, designed by Mike Whitaker and Steve Milbourne (previously Creative Director at Sony Music UK and winner of the Media Guardian Innovation Award – Advertising for campaigns for AC/DC and Kasabian) will comprise of one unique design representing each day of Perfect Havoc’s existence, charting key release dates and world events throughout that time.

The project begins with the launch of the Year 1 collection representing the year 2016 and contains 366 unique designs. Eventually the full five collections will contain 1,827 unique NFTs.

“It’s great to collaborate with Perfect Havoc on the first stage of their pathway into NFTs, web 3 and the metaverse,” says Steve Milbourne. “Over the release of five collections we’ll see the NFTs moving from 2D graphic designs to fully animated 3D renders with unique music composed by Perfect Havoc producers. It’s a great way to be part of the journey of this special label.”

Additionally, Perfect Havoc will donate 20% of income as well future income from creator fees to Nordoff Robbins, a charity which uses the power of music to connect with children and adults affected by mental health issues, life-limiting illness such as dementia, learning disabilities including autism, and physical disability.

Robert Davies, co-founder of Perfect Havoc said, “We are excited to be launching and partnering with Synthetic Artists on this new NFT project. Our long-term mission is to create new ways for our label and artists to be discovered as well as creating a community that will join us in our journey into all things Web 3.0 and beyond. We also pledge to use this new space and technology as a way of reinvesting into our industry and community projects, starting with Nordoff Robbins.”

A road map sets out the timeline for the development of further benefits of the NFTs, including exclusive early access to music, pre-sale access to event tickets and VIP experiences at Perfect Havoc nights in Ibiza, the UK and more. The project road map version 1.0 is available publicly on perfecthavoc.com

In phase two, NFT owners will gain access to the Perfect Havoc Discord group where they can engage with the label and other collectors in a wide range of activities.

The long-term ambition for Perfect Havoc is to have a Metaverse presence where fans and music producers alike can interact with label staff, pitch music and listen to new releases and engage in virtual activities.

Perfect Havoc was founded by Adam Griffin and Robert Davies and in a short time has become one of the leading independent dance labels in the UK dance and house music scene.

The label has been responsible for breaking and championing global talent early on such as Joel Corry, PS1, Karen Harding, Oliver Nelson, Tobtok, Camden Cox, Parx, and Just Kiddin to name a few. It has generated over five billion streams globally and achieved five Top 10 UK platinum records and a Top 20, including Joel Corry’s ‘Head & Heart’ which spent six consecutive weeks at No.1 in the UK in 2020 and was crowned the biggest dance record of 2020 by the Official Charts Company.

This year Perfect Havoc launched its own night in Ibiza, WNDRLND Presents: Perfect Havoc at Eden on June 18th, July 30th and September 3rd.

Ends.

About Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy Charity @nordoffrobbins



As the UK’s largest music therapy charity, Nordoff Robbins stands for music and believes in the value of music for all people in society. In particular, it uses the power of music to enrich the lives of people affected by life-limiting physical and mental illness, disabilities or feelings of isolation. The charity provides a range of different sessions for children and adults of all ages in its centres in London, Manchester, Newcastle and Scotland – from specialised one-to-one music therapy to shared sessions for groups of different sizes and formats. Nordoff Robbins works in partnership with over 280 organisations to bring music therapy to as many vulnerable people who could benefit from it as possible. These include schools, care homes, hospices, hospitals, mental health services, and brain injury units.



Music Therapy is a recognised health and therapeutic intervention. Therapists are highly skilled musicians and are trained to an exceptional standard. They work with people to engage their own unique musicality, to support their development, recovery, health, potential and wellbeing. It is particularly impactful for those living with significant challenges. Training in the Nordoff Robbins’ approach to music therapy formally began in 1974 and is now delivered under Goldsmith’s University and is registered with the Health & Care Professions Council (HCPC).