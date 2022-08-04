How Long Does It Take Empty a Septic Tank? What is the Process?

Septic tank pumping maintenance is crucial for your plumbing system to run efficiently. A clogged and overfilled tank will not have the capacity to handle unexpected surges in wastewater volume, which may cause a backup into the house. Call Rooter Septic Services promptly for septic pumping in Canton when you suspect an issue.

How Often Should You Clean Your Septic Tank?

The answer is that it depends. Septic pumping should be done every 3-4 years, depending on the household size, quality of wastewater produced, and the size of your septic tank. Generally, a 1,000-gallon septic tank takes approximately a half-hour to pump. There are variants such as:

Size of the Household

If more people are in your house, you will have to clean your septic tank more often. The same goes for if your household generates more waste than usual. Perhaps when you installed the septic tank, you and your spouse were the only residents in the home. However, things have changed, and now there are four generations living in that same residence. The septic tank wasn’t installed planning for multiple generation use!

Quality of Wastewater Produced

The wastewater quality also determines how often you need to clean your septic tank. If you live in an area where there are many trees, plants, and grasses near or around your property, then it is likely that there will be more organic matter inside your tank. However, for someone who lives in a desert region where there are no trees or plants around their homes or properties at all, there may be less organic matter.

Septic Tank Capacity

Your septic tank should be pumped every three years or once every two years if you have a small household. If you live alone or have just one or two people living in your home and using one bathroom, your septic system may last longer than those with large families or multiple bathrooms. The size of your septic tank is also a factor, as larger systems require more frequent pumping than smaller ones. Contact Rooter Septic Services if you are unsure when it is time for pumping!

Why Should You Regularly Clean the Septic Tank?

Cleaning your septic tank is important because it helps prevent sewage from backing up into your house and causing damage. When you don’t regularly clean your septic tank, the sludge and scum inside may start to plug everything up, including the drains and pipes leading from the house to the tank. If this happens, then no water or waste will be able to pass through and ultimately cause problems for you in your home.

How Do You Know If Your Septic Tank Needs Pumping?

Your septic tank should be pumped out once every three years as part of routine maintenance on your home’s plumbing system. However, there are other reasons why you may need to have your septic tank pumped sooner than that, such as:

Slow Draining

If your drains don’t drain properly, it may indicate that your septic tank is full and needs to be pumped. This can also lead to backup issues in your home or even flooding if it’s not addressed immediately.

Foul Odor

If you start to notice an unpleasant smell in your home, it could be a sign that the septic tank has reached capacity and is backing up into the drainfield. If not addressed quickly, this can lead to significant health problems for humans and pets.

Increasing Vegetation

If you notice more vegetation growing around the drainfield than normal, this could also be a sign that your septic tank is full and needs pumping. Over time, roots from trees and shrubs will grow into the drainfield area causing blockages or damage if left untreated.

Standing Water

If you see standing water around your yard or near your home, this could mean something is wrong with the pump or drainfield around the septic tank. The standing water could be caused by too much flow into the tank at once or too little flow out of the tank when it gets full. Either way, it could lead to significant problems if not handled right away!

Households that produce reasonable amounts of wastewater can expect to clean their septic tanks once every three or four years. Families that use a lot of water – or are placed in areas with poor soil or hard water – may need to clean the tank more often. Septic tank pumping needs vary, so you should consult Rooter Septic Services for your tailored septic pumping in Canton schedule.