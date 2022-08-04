How to Stop Faucet Leakage Issues

A leaky faucet is a common plumbing issue that can go undetected for extended, deteriorating function and efficiency. However, the repair is a straightforward process that goes a long way in increasing durability and saves you a lot of money on utility bills. Whether it’s a faucet in the kitchen or bathroom, our professional plumbers in Franklin Park can assess the damage and recommend the ideal solution. According to the National Association of Home Builders, the average lifespan of a faucet is 15 years with proper care. Even before then, yours can spring a leak which calls for instant repairs to mitigate further damage.

If you plan to repair a leaky faucet, the first step involves preparing the sink and faucet. Start by turning the water off to the sink by turning the valve below the sink basin. Ensure you turn off the hot and cold water valves before opening the faucet to release any water left behind in the pipe. Place a drain cover or kitchen towel over the drain to prevent small parts from falling in. While repairing a leaky faucet is easy, different types of faucets require other repair methods. There are two basic types: compression faucets and washer less faucets.

How to Fix a Leaky Compression Faucet

This type of faucet holds back water in the plumbing system using a small rubber washer. You will require several supplies for a DIY repair, such as a towel, flathead screwdriver, O-ring, hex wrench or screwdriver, penetrating oil, seal washer, and toothless wrench. Most of these tools can be acquired at your local store, making it easy for homeowners to perform repairs.

Start by removing the cap from each handle to access the internal components. Ensure the drain is closed, then identify the hot and cold handles with a circle on the top with an “H” or “C.” Use a screwdriver to lift the cap to expose the screwhead underneath carefully. If it’s your first time doing repairs, ensure all the parts are placed in the correct order to ease reinstallation.

Unscrew and remove the handles using a compatible screwdriver to loosen the screws. The screws are usually flathead screws, but some are secured with hex set screws which require a hex wrench or screwdriver. If the screws or handles are tough to loosen, penetrating oil can help ease the process.

Once the handles are removed, remove the stem nut, which holds the stem in position. A wrench is an ideal tool to loosen and remove the stem nut, but it is vital to remember that plumbing parts can be damaged if the wrench has aggressive teeth. A toothless wrench is preferred to avoid further damage to the parts of your faucet.

The stem can now be pulled out, exposing the seat washer and O-ring. If there are signs of wear on the O-ring, you may need to replace it. These are inexpensive parts, so you don’t have to break the bank to replace a seat washer and O-ring. Reassemble the faucet and turn on the valves to see if the problem is fixed.

