Rollits rallies clients and contacts to raise vital funds for charities

Two of East Yorkshire’s most high-profile charities have cheered the contributions in cash and kind of the region’s business community after the latest fundraising event by leading law firm Rollits LLP

More than 22 clients and contacts of the firm took part in Rollits’ annual charity golf day at Brough Golf Club and helped to raise over £3,500 for Dove House Hospice and Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Jethro Shearring, Senior Fundraisers (Trusts) for Dove House Hospice, said the golf day along with the firm’s contribution to Make A Will Fortnight which is coming up in October make “a crucial difference” to the charity.

Ann Newlove, Head of Business and Communications at HEY Smile Foundation who were one of the teams playing in the competition said the connections made at these events are also of vital importance to charities as they face one crisis after another.

Rollits, which has offices in Hull and York, has been holding its golf day for 35 years and has now raised over £150,000 over the years.

Pat Coyle, Director of Marketing and Client Relations at Rollits, said: “We are delighted that our golf day is recognised as a firm fixture in the local golfing calendar and for that we are extremely grateful to our clients and contacts who support it by taking part and by sponsoring holes and prizes.

“This year we welcomed 22 teams and once again they helped us raise a significant amount of money and took the opportunity to meet representatives of the two charities. The interaction on the day helps us start the process of planning next year’s event, which is provisionally booked for Thursday 6 July 2023”.

Jethro said Dove House Hospice receives only 10 per cent of its funding from the government.

He said: “The hospice is completely reliant on the generosity of the local community and we are incredibly grateful for the continued support from Rollits, whose efforts help to make such a crucial difference to the patients and those closest to them accessing specialist care at Dove House.

“Annual events such as the golf day ensure that the hospice can continue to be at the forefront of palliative care across Hull and the East Riding of Yorkshire. The contributions that Rollits have made over a great number of years have been instrumental in helping to shape and develop the services Dove House offers and more recently have provided a lifeline in the face of the pandemic and rising costs.

“Alongside the golf day, staff at Rollits will also once again generously give their time as part of this October’s Make a Will Fortnight, which will help to raise further vital funds. We cannot thank all those involved enough for their kindness, which allows patients and their loved ones to continue to make cherished memories even in the most difficult of times.”

Martin Lauer entered a team in the event as Founder and CEO of The One Point, which operates its own foundation to raise money for local and national charities through organised events, fundraisers, payroll raffles and more.

Martin said: “We are regulars at the Rollits golf day and we are aware from our own programme of events of the importance of getting people together, helping the charities meet their needs now and working with them and other businesses to come up with the ideas which will safeguard the support in the future.”

Ann underlined the appreciation felt by charities to their corporate supporters: “It never ceases to amaze us how businesses in this region want to support its voluntary and community sector and, as we move from the Covid crisis to a cost of living crisis and whatever lies beyond, this support is going to continue to evolve and develop as we’re all stretched to give and to do that little bit more.

“Charity golf days, black tie dinners and the like have always been the mainstay of a charity’s fundraising calendar. They provide vital fundraising and a platform to promote and showcase the charity’s work to the corporate sector.

“At Smile, we’ve always believed that events like these are the doorway to relationships and it’s those relationships that are really vital to charities and the beneficiaries they serve. Whether it’s using manpower and other assets to transform places, sharing expert skills and knowledge, or raising funds to enable services to be delivered, corporate support to the voluntary and community sector will always have impact.”