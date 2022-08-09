Summer Events in London 2022 Summer Daze by Evolve

Soak up all that London summer has to offer with fun electric skating sessions at Olympic Park and Hog Hill Track. All electric skateboards and other personal mobility vehicles are welcome to join the e-skating events happening during the whole summer in two different locations: Olympic Park and Hog Hill Track. This is the first time London riders have micromobility events for both on and off-road riding.

Summer Daze at Olympic Park

All electric riders are welcome to join this monthly 10-mile skate around the iconic Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park! The next event will be on Saturday the 13th of August – the last one of the season. Meet at Evolve Skateboards at 3:45 pm for a 4 pm departure. Hang around from 5:30-8:30 for food and drink at Four Quarters.

Need to know:

– Event is FREE

– Limited charging spots are available on-site at Evolve HQ

– All Electric Skateboards, OneWheels, Scooters & EUCs.

– Helmets are mandatory, and the staff organizing the ride must be respected at all times.

Location:

Here East – 25 E Bay Ln, London E15 2GW, United Kingdom

Summer Daze at Hog Hill Track

Evolve Skateboards will be taking over Hog Hill (Redbridge Cycle Centre) for a 4 hour track day for both on and off-road riding. This is a social event to explore new trails, learn skills, and hang with people who love the electric life!

Need to know:

– Meet at the track at 11:30 am on Sunday 28th August

– Event ends at 3:30 pm

– Food, drinks & charging available on site

– All Electric Skateboards & OneWheels welcome (no bikes, scooters, or EUCs)

– No need to bring a ticket, just your name!

Location:

Redbridge Cycle Centre

Forest Rd, Ilford, Romford IG6 3HP

The event will be split into halves, with the first half cruising around the 1.2 miles circuit of pristine bitumen and the second half exploring the many off-road MTB trails with something suitable for all skill levels.