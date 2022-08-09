Summer Events in London 2022 Summer Daze by Evolve
Summer Daze at Olympic Park
All electric riders are welcome to join this monthly 10-mile skate around the iconic Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park! The next event will be on Saturday the 13th of August – the last one of the season. Meet at Evolve Skateboards at 3:45 pm for a 4 pm departure. Hang around from 5:30-8:30 for food and drink at Four Quarters.
Need to know:
– Event is FREE
– Limited charging spots are available on-site at Evolve HQ
– All Electric Skateboards, OneWheels, Scooters & EUCs.
– Helmets are mandatory, and the staff organizing the ride must be respected at all times.
Location:
Here East – 25 E Bay Ln, London E15 2GW, United Kingdom
Summer Daze at Hog Hill Track
Evolve Skateboards will be taking over Hog Hill (Redbridge Cycle Centre) for a 4 hour track day for both on and off-road riding. This is a social event to explore new trails, learn skills, and hang with people who love the electric life!
Need to know:
– Meet at the track at 11:30 am on Sunday 28th August
– Event ends at 3:30 pm
– Food, drinks & charging available on site
– All Electric Skateboards & OneWheels welcome (no bikes, scooters, or EUCs)
– No need to bring a ticket, just your name!
Location:
Redbridge Cycle Centre
Forest Rd, Ilford, Romford IG6 3HP
The event will be split into halves, with the first half cruising around the 1.2 miles circuit of pristine bitumen and the second half exploring the many off-road MTB trails with something suitable for all skill levels.