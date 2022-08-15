The Benefits of Owning an Electric Vehicle

In the not-so-distant past, electric vehicles were something you’d see in a futuristic television show. A far-fetched fantasy, not unlike people riding hoverboards or making their commute to work in flying cars.

Nowadays, electric vehicles (EVs) are very much a part of reality. So much so that they aren’t just owned by society’s elitists but have become affordable to the average consumer. For many people, these vehicles sell themselves because of government incentives, environmental friendliness, operational costs and overall efficiency.

Road Trips

Taking a road trip in an electric vehicle, much like traditional road trips, will go more smoothly with adequate planning. Like any other electric item, making sure it’s fully charged before departure is the wisest choice. Although you may know the anticipated distance you’ll get from a full charge, make sure you underestimate your range to account for unplanned variables like speeding or extreme temperatures. Even using your vehicle to charge personal electronics can lower your travel range.

Another benefit to planning ahead, you’re able to map your route to include a commercial charging station. Many hotels and shopping centers offer on-site electric vehicle charging facilities to patrons. You can maximize your road trip experience by choosing EV accommodating locations along your route that don’t add unnecessary miles or time to your trip.

Make sure your electronic devices are also fully charged before setting off on your open road adventure. If you have a family with younger children, you already know how much smoother traveling is when your kids are occupied. Staying engaged, whether with an educational game or age-appropriate movie, can preserve your sanity and keep tensions low.

However, when you use your vehicle to recharge your devices, you may lower your mileage expectancy. Alternatively, consider bringing fully charged portable power banks for the convenience of recharging on the go without the drawback of lowering your travel distance. Making sure tablets and games don’t die before getting to your destination helps ensure road trips are enjoyed by all.

Financial Advantages

To promote the lowering of individual carbon footprints, the government has implemented financial advantages for buying EVs. For example, the IRS provides tax incentives to help offset the bigger initial expense for an EV versus a traditional, gasoline-powered vehicle.

In addition to tax credits, overall, it’s more economical to own an electric vehicle because of the lower costs of maintaining it. EVs have fewer fluids that need to be replenished or replaced regularly. The battery and motor require minimal, if any, regular maintenance. Compared to a gasoline-powered engine, there are considerably fewer moving parts, so the propensity to replace worn-out components is much lower. Fewer replacement parts required means more money in your pocket instead of under your hood.

Unlike years gone by, EVs have a vast offering among models and prices. With more vehicle manufacturers getting on board with the appeal of being environmentally friendly, consumers can spend from $30,000 to over $100,000 to own an EV. Not only is the vehicle price tag more affordable, but the savings from not having to purchase gasoline makes owning an electric vehicle a no-brainer for many people.

Environmental Benefits

Unlike traditional vehicles, when driving an EV, your tailpipe emissions are nonexistent. Vehicle exhaust fumes contribute to environmental concerns like smog, pollution and greenhouse gas. Airborne pollutants directly affect the quality of the air we breathe and increase respiratory illnesses. Lung cancer and emphysema are two examples of how these pollutants can have detrimental consequences on your health.

From saving money to reducing your carbon footprint, it’s in your best interest to look into how an EV can benefit your family.