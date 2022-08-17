Where are the best countries for driving?

How many places have you travelled to around the world? Now, how many of those places would you feel confident enough to drive in? A new study from Compare the Market reveals the best (& worst) countries in the world to drive in.

The research analysed factors including the quality of roads, congestion level, motoring expenses-to-disposable income ratio, and road traffic accidents in 25 countries around the world, to see which countries are the best to drive in and the places where getting behind the wheel is more road rage-inducing.

The Best Countries for Driving

Denmark is the best country for drivers. While it doesn’t necessarily have the best motoring expenses-to-disposable income ratio, the country’s congestion and road quality are above average. Denmark also has one of the lower road mortality rates, at 3.70 per 100,000 people.

In second place is the USA despite having one of the highest road mortality scores on the list, at 12.67 per 100,000 people. Despite this, the USA’s affordable motoring expenses, low congestion levels and good road quality helped the country rank in second place.

The Netherlands is in third place as it scored highly across the board, with excellent quality roads, low road mortality rate, plus strong scores in expenses-to- disposable income and congestion.

The Worst Countries for Driving

Russia came bottom of the ranking due to having the worst road quality score of the countries we looked at, as well as one of the worst congestion scores and a high road mortality rate.

Brazil came in second, with the highest road mortality rate out of the three worst-performing nations (16.05 per 100,000 people). The country also has high motoring costs, bad congestion levels and poor quality of roads meaning it ranked as the second-worst country for driving.

Mexico isn’t far behind Brazil, ranking in third place. Despite having the best road quality out of the bottom three countries, it has the second-highest expenses-to-disposable income ratio of all the 25 countries in our ranking.

It’s always important to know what you’re getting yourself into before you go traveling across the world. Especially when you’re driving in an unfamiliar place, you not only have to know where you’re going but there are a number of other factors to consider. Hopefully, this list has provided some things to consider.