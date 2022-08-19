Award Success for TrialView at the Lawyer Awards 2022

TrialView has been cited as “revolutionising litigation” after winning Best Technology Product category at the Lawyer Awards in London. The prestigious awards saw TrialView being labelled as the complete solution for all forms of dispute resolution, providing electronic bundling, a digital workspace, electronic evidence presentation and video integration within one interconnected platform.Uniquely, TrialView’s support team consists of qualified lawyers and barristers, who are on hand to offer training and support where needed.

The platform has been designed specifically for complex, high volume disputes, ranging from commercial litigation to arbitration hearings and statutory inquiries. With a shift towards remote and hybrid hearings post-March 2020, TrialView has continued to expand its offering, both in terms of functionality and geography, with an emphasis on ease of use.

Ultimately designed to be self-serve, the platform aims to foster lawyer autonomy with a focus on pricing transparency. TrialView’s founder and CEO, Stephen Dowling, highlighted that, “the platform is designed for a complete spectrum of users, from paralegals to counsel, from lawyers through to the judiciary.”

Thanks to updated Court Guidance in the UK, electronic ways of working within the disputes world are not only the norm, but in many cases, mandated; online dispute resolution is therefore no longer a desirable, but a necessity.

Commenting on the recent win,TrialView’s CTO, Frank Brooks said, “TrialView has been built from the ground up for scale and security. We are delighted to be recognised by the Lawyer Awards, and will continue to push boundaries, building our vision for the future of litigation.”