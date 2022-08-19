New Debt & Asset Recovery Specialist for Leading Law Firm Harper Macleod
Harper Macleod have recently appointed a new debt & asset recovery consultant. Bill Stark is joining the leading Scottish law firm coming over from Morton Fraser to strengthen the firm’s expertise across a wide range of service and sector teams which advises businesses, individuals, commercial landlords, public sector bodies and housing associations.
Bill is widely-recognised as one of Scotland’s leading practitioners in the field of debt and asset recovery. He combines a deep understanding of the law with commercial awareness and delivery. His application of technology and use of innovative management information tools means he can provide clients with real-time reporting of debt recovery processes.
His areas of speciality cover all debtor or creditor positions across the public and private sectors, including B2B/B2C commercial debt, consumer credit, debt, asset finance, invoice finance and commercial property.
Bill is also an accomplished trainer, bringing together his legal knowledge and extensive hands-on experience, providing clients with practical and anticipatory debt recovery measures before reaching legal proceedings. He is also experienced in delivering internal credit management reviews for clients across a wide range of sectors.
Andrew Hunter, partner & head of debt and asset recovery at Harper Macleod, said:
“It is an unfortunate fact of life that most organisations will experience either debt or late payments through no fault of their own. In some cases this can have a crippling effect on a business, despite them having strong sales or other performance measures. Having acted on both sides of the coin, for creditors and debtors, Bill can apply his experience to a wide variety of sectors.”
