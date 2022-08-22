Large Number Of Cryptos Are In the Green; Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), And Avalanche (AVAX)

A significant positive trend in the cryptocurrency market is shown by the high number of coins that are in the green. The market has had a substantial uptick in the previous week, with several different coins moving positively. This is encouraging for the crypto market’s future since it shows that there is a lot of interest and enthusiasm in the industry.

While still very young, Uniglo already had some significant profits of 25%. Considering that it is now on pre-sale, this could be the ideal time to get it.

On the other hand, BTC rose to an intermediate top of $24,000.00 earlier.

Moreover, The currency that powers the layer-1 blockchain, AVAX, increased in value by 14.18%, while trading volume increased by 23% on the same day. Let’s learn a bit more about these unique projects.

Uniglo (GLO)

Uniglo has had some very significant increases of 25% while still in its infancy. It’s now available during pre-sale, so it could be an excellent time to get it. It is quite favorable for this community-driven, asset-backed deflationary cryptocurrency initiative to exhibit such growth, especially when most of the rest of the market is now experiencing difficulties.

The technological foundation of Uniglo is strong. It has a one-to-one store of value that incorporates actual gold as its asset backing. This makes GLO a fully deflationary currency in which you can have utmost faith, along with a special Ultra-burn process. It allows owners to take advantage of a cryptocurrency they can use that isn’t subject to sharp price drops.

The first step of a KYC certification was just completed. Uniglo.io is now well on its way to becoming the ideal secure asset fund for users initiative.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Of all cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin has existed the longest. Given that its cost and market valuation are substantially larger than any other cryptocurrency investment choice, it makes sense why it is the leader.

After dipping below $22,800 earlier this week, bitcoin has rebounded strongly in the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is now trading above $24,000, according to CoinMarketCap.com. Bitcoin’s recovery comes as the overall cryptocurrency market has recently seen a renewed interest from investors.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche is a smart contracts platform that allows customers to develop next-generation dApps that are both extremely scalable and cost-effective. The platform is supported by AVAX, a native token created specifically for Avalanche network transactions. Depending on the use case they have in mind, the platform also allows developers to create their own blockchain systems and virtual machines.

Avalanche recently disclosed that it would collaborate with MetaDerby to provide a dual-token horse racing game on its network. Among other attractions, players may look forward to trading tokens, betting on races, and even breeding horses. Users may also anticipate a flawless metaverse experience because of the Avalanche network’s cost efficiency and scalability.

Bottom Line

This rebound comes at a time when general investor interest in the crypto industry has lately shown signs of picking back up. After falling below $880 billion earlier this month, the total market value of all digital assets has now climbed back over that threshold and is currently just short of $1.1 trillion. Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), and Avalanche (AVAX) are the ones leading the market to bullish trends. Thus, investing now could mean hundredfold profits in the upcoming months.

