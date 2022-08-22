Solidproof Audit For Gnox (GNOX), Bitcoin (BTC) Is Bullish and Ethereum (ETH) Plans For A Merge Mid September

Solidproof, the leading blockchain security firm, has successfully completed an audit of the Gnox token. The audit was conducted to assess the security of its token and its smart contract and to identify any potential vulnerabilities.

The audit found that Gnox is a secure and reliable investment and that its smart contract is well-designed and robust. There are no major security concerns with the Gnox token or its smart contract.

This is good news for Gnox investors, as it demonstrates that the token is a safe and secure investment. The audit is a positive step for Gnox and will help to build confidence in the token amongst investors and users alike.

Bitcoin (BTC) is gaining momentum.

Bitcoin is feeling the heat of the rebound again after narrowly breaching its $25k resistance level over the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, the crypto was trading at $24,750 on the back of a 0.75% daily hike. In fact, it also looked set to end the week on a positive note, with weekly gains of over 7.75%.

Ethereum’s (ETH) upcoming Merge

According to CoinMarketCap data, Ethereum (ETH) continued its bull run and reclaimed the $2,000 level late Friday night for the first time since May.

The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was up to $2,014 at the time of writing, up 7% in the previous 24 hours and 17% in the previous week. In the last month, it has nearly doubled.

Crypto experts attributed this bull run to Ethereum’s upcoming merge in September.

Earlier this week, the Goerli testnet completed its transition to a proof-of-stake mining mechanism, and the final dress rehearsal (after successful testnet merges on Sepolia and Ropsten) before the mainnet merge is now expected on September 15 or 16.

