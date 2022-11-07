Will Big Eyes Coin, Uniswap, and PancakeSwap Profit from the Upcoming Bull Market?

People have been buying and selling digital coins in the cryptocurrency market for almost a decade. Although skepticism of the crypto market’s promises was widespread initially, the industry has now won over many non-believers.

The worldwide curiosity about cryptocurrency continues to rise. There is a lot of interest in buying cryptocurrency tokens during a bull market because of the huge returns that can be made. A coin’s value can increase by a factor of five during a bull market.

Participating actively in the cryptocurrency market is required to make money in this field. Tokens must be purchased and held until their value is increased to a satisfactory level. You’ll have to scour the market to find valuable tokens.

Coins like Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Uniswap (UNI), and PancakeSwap (CAKE) are widely traded in the cryptocurrency market. This article will disclose whether or not they are successful in the next bull market.

PancakeSwap: A Decentralized Crypto Trading Platform

PancakeSwap utilizes Binance’s Smart Chain to operate as a decentralized cryptocurrency trading platform. A team of unknown developers released it.

The PancakeSwap logo looks like a pancake, which is the service’s defining characteristic.

Historically, PancakeSwap has been likened to the popular DEX SushiSwap; however, DEX is constructed on top of the Ethereum blockchain, which can incur significant transaction fees, whereas PancakeSwap is built on the Binance Smart Chain. Many UniSwap, PancakeSwap, and SushiSwap analogies may have crossed your path.

The PancakeSwap platform is governed by the community. It includes tokens and allows users to farm liquidity, among other features that set it apart and will enable you to earn incentives.

Uniswap: A Platform For Decentralized Exchanges

When it comes to DEXs (decentralized exchanges) built on the Ethereum blockchain, Uniswap is the most prominent. The platform facilitates direct crypto-to-crypto transactions between users anywhere in the world.

As of April 2021, UNI, the governance token that enables users to vote on essential protocol updates, has a market value of over $18 billion, making it the fourth-largest cryptocurrency on Coinbase.

Uniswap has been running successfully for years and is now on the route to full decentralization. It decided to launch the UNI token so that the community could have ownership over the protocol by giving stakeholders a voice in deciding what modifications and improvements should be made.

In a novel approach to token distribution, Uniswap “airdropped” 400 UNI tokens to every Ethereum address that had ever utilized the protocol upon its debut in September 2020.

Big Eyes Coin: A Community-Drive Meme Currency

A meme coin like Big Eyes Coin (BIG) could do well in an uptrend. Considering Big Eyes’ tremendous success in its presale phases, it is not surprising that the meme coin has a bright future thanks to its many features and enthusiastic fan base. Over nine million dollars have been contributed to the Big Eyes Coin project through its presale rounds.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a community-driven token that will follow in the footsteps of previous meme coins like Shiba Inu, whose value is controlled by the community. Anyone can join the Big Eyes initiative, and a token purchase or exchange tax will facilitate rapid expansion.

There seems to be a lot of buzz on Twitter about the Big Eyes shine competition. In this contest, Big Eyes users can earn a share of $250,000 in Big Eyes. It’s safe to assume that everyone is eager to learn the identities of the top ten prize winners.

Since Big Eyes encourages the growth and development of NFTs, many people are happy to be a part of it. To join the Big Eyes hype train, click the presale link and use the code BEYES7079 for a bonus.

