Freedom Wealth Alliance adds Oak Leaf Capital Partners to its latest roster of partnerships.

Freedom Wealth Alliance, a registered investment advisor, announces the affiliation of John Ceaglske, and Robert Beseke, Wealth Managers of Oak Leaf Capital Partners. Based in Brookfield, Wisconsin, this will be the second expansion for Freedom Wealth Alliance this quarter.

“This is an exciting time of growth at our firm,” said Kurt Rozman, President of Freedom Wealth Alliance. “We’re thrilled to partner with Oak Leaf Capital Partners as we continue to expand the Freedom Wealth Alliance Advisors family and footprint in the Milwaukee / Waukesha area. John and Rob’s driven approach to providing clients with top tier wealth management, coupled with the incredible relationships built over many successful years of business, will be the perfect addition to our firm’s culture.”

Oak Leaf Capital Partners has over $155 million in assets under management. Together, John Ceaglske and Robert Beseke have over 40 years of professional experience in the financial advisory business. Oak Leaf’s expertise in tactical asset management complements FWA’s 100+ investment portfolios, ultimately expanding the firm’s breadth of offerings to clients.

We’re so proud of the business our team has built and what we’ve achieved over the years,” says Ceaglske. “Partnering with the FWA family will allow us to build upon this growth. Having an on-site portfolio manager and investment committee are a few of the many reasons we chose Freedom Wealth Alliance. We can’t think of a better team to help us provide exceptional asset management & holistic financial advice to our clients.”

Oak Leaf Capital Partners will keep their name and talented staff with their new partnership. This is one of the flexible affiliation options Freedom Wealth Alliance is proud to offer as they continue to expand their presence with seasoned wealth advisors.

About Freedom Wealth Alliance

Freedom Wealth Alliance is a Registered Investment Advisor providing multiple affiliation options for financial advisors seeking business growth and/or succession planning, operational excellence, and turn-key placement. Freedom Wealth Alliance is a multi-custodial firm offering clearing services through Charles Schwab and/or LPL Financial.