New Senior Associate welcomed to HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors

HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors have recently announced they will be welcoming a new Senior Associate Solicitor to their litigation legal team. Chris Hook will be based in their Hitchen office in Hertfordshire bringing with him his expertise in insolvency and litigation. Hook is also bringing with him his specialist knowledge in equine law.

Chris said, “I’m excited to join the team at HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors in Hertfordshire. I was attracted to the firm for its ability to provide a full range of legal services to my existing clients. Our approach to business is similar; client focused, tailored and transparent. It’s also an honour to bring my knowledge of equine law to Hertfordshire equestrians. As far as we know, it’s the first time there has been an equine law specialist in the firm since it was founded in 1591. So the service is long overdue in Hitchin, which I’ve read was occupied during the 7th century by the Hicca tribe, ‘the people of the horse’!”

Hertfordshire businesses and individuals can contact Chris for legal advice on personal and corporate insolvency. He works with office-holders, creditors, companies and directors on all aspects of insolvency and restructuring. His expertise comes from training at a leading insolvency and restructuring firm along with extensive experience acting for prominent clients in the industry.

Chris can also be contacted for litigation and dispute resolution advice. He will advise clients through the complex area of civil and commercial litigation. He has a strong track record of resolving disputes as swiftly and cost-effectively as possible. He has experience working on a wide range of disputes from commercial to equine, property, construction, partnership and shareholder disputes.

Chris’ specialist knowledge of equine law is the result of his legal expertise combined with his personal interest and involvement in the equine industry. He has twice won the Agriculture Solicitor of the Year Award by Finance Monthly for his equine law work. He will be a valuable legal advisor to any riders, horse owners, breeders and trainers in Hertfordshire and the surrounding areas. He can advise on all the legal aspects of buying and owning a horse, such as horse purchase disputes, co-ownership agreements, racehorse syndicate agreements and jockey retainer or equine sponsorship agreements

HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors provides legal services for businesses, families and individuals. It has offices in Hitchin, Welwyn Garden City and London. It has been serving the Hertfordshire community for centuries, tracing its roots back as far as 1591. By continually updating and evolving, it is proud to be one of the leading legal firms in the region today.

Its approach means it attracts an extensive local client base and also a diverse range of national and international clients. It is recognised by Lexcel – the Law Society’s quality mark for excellence in legal practice management and excellence in client care. It is also regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority.

