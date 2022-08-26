Simpson Millar’s Welcomes New Hires to Solidify Court of Protection Team

Simpson Millar , a successful law firm, is now joined by Stephanie Oxley and Thomas Metcalfe, the pair will be joining the firm within its national Public Law team which will further cement the company’s reputation as a leading player in the Court of Protection.

Spearheaded by industry heavyweight and Co-Chair of the Court of Protection Practitioners Association (CoPPA), Melanie Varey, the Court of Protection (CoP) team provide expert advice on matters relating to the management of property and financial affairs and disputes relating to the personal welfare of people who lack mental capacity to make decisions for themselves.

A law society accredited panel member, and based in the firm’s central London office, Stephanie boasts more than 4-years’ experience acting on behalf of protected parties by a litigation friend (including the Official Solicitor) and family members.

Prior to working in the area of Court of Protection, Stephanie gained experience in Mental Health law and became a Law Society Accredited Mental Health Panel Member. She also has Higher Rights of Audience (Civil), meaning she is able to represent clients as a Solicitor-advocate in Senior civil courts across England and Wales.

Like Stephanie, Thomas also began his career in mental health law. He is a Law Society Accredited Mental Health Panel Member and has Higher Rights of Audience (Civil).

Prior to joining Simpson Millar, Thomas gained extensive advocacy experience before the Mental Health Tribunal and had expanded his expertise into Mental Capacity law while undertaking his training contract in 2019-2020.

Having focused his practice solely on Mental Capacity Act matters and the Court of Protection from 2020 to date, he has represented a high number of vulnerable clients and family members in a range of complicated health and welfare matters across the south of England and the midlands.

Speaking of the arrival of Thomas and Stephanie, Mel Varey, a Partner and Head of Court of Protection at Simpson Millar, said it was indicative of the firm’s ‘ongoing commitment’ to building an unrivalled, national network of experts within the specialist practice area.

“It’s a real pleasure to welcome our latest recruits to the team,” Mel said.

“Stephanie and Thomas’ experiences, expertise and their passion for the work we do in the Court of Protection department means they are perfectly placed to support our clients, many of whom are vulnerable and have complex needs.

“Their arrival further bolsters our existing team, which is already one of the largest, most formidable and most experienced Court of Protection teams in the country. We are proud to be known for going above and beyond for our own clients, as well as many others through our involvement with various panels.

“I am confident they will both be a real asset to the wider team, and will prove invaluable in providing our clients with transparent and forward-thinking legal solutions. It is a real privilege to have them on board.”