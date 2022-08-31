Big Eyes Coin Might be the Catalyst Needed to Give Polygon and Decentraland Another Bull Run

The cryptocurrency market has been on the decline for a while now. This isn’t unique to cryptos, and all other financial markets have bear runs sometimes. During times like this, people tend to remove underperforming cryptos from their portfolios and buy the ones they expect to rise when the market becomes favorable again. In a financial market that is as interconnected as the cryptocurrency market is, the major success of one cryptocurrency can change the direction of the rest of the market.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new cryptocurrency in the market, is looking to be the one that brings the market back into form. The success of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) could be a major boost for others like Decentraland (MANA) and Polygon (MATIC). Crypto enthusiasts have their eyes on Big Eyes Coin (BIG) now because it has so much potential.

What is Polygon (MATIC)?

Formerly called the Matic Network, Polygon is a sidechain (sometimes called layer 2) scaling solution that runs with Ethereum (ETH). It is designed to provide multiple tools to help improve the speed and lower the transaction costs of blockchains. Because Ethereum (ETH) is Polygon helps Ethereum (ETH) handle more transactions by processing those transactions on new sidechains. This helps to free up some space on the Ethereum blockchain, and this system also lets Polygon (MATIC) leverage the security and blockchain integrity of Ethereum (ETH).

All the transactions performed on Polygon will then be bundled together, verified, and added to the Ethereum blockchain. Users on Ethereum (ETH) can transfer their tokens to the Polygon Network through a process called bridging. To do this, they will have to lock up their Ethereum (ETH) tokens in a smart contract, and then they can mint a corresponding amount of Polygon (MATIC) tokens. MATIC tokens are the native tokens of Polygon (MATIC). They are a unique token that no longer meets the ERC-20 standard, but they still run on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can then perform transactions and interact with decentralized applications (dApps) on Polygon (MATIC) using these tokens. Users can also leave the Polygon network by burning their MATIC tokens, and the smart contract on Ethereum (ETH) will return their tokens.

How to Buy Polygon (MATIC) Tokens

Interested users can swap their cryptocurrencies for Polygon (MATIC) tokens on Decentralized Exchanges (DEX) like Uniswap and Sushiswap. Polygon (MATIC) tokens can also be bought on Centralized Exchanges (CEX) like Coinbase and Kraken with fiat currencies. Polygon (MATIC) tokens can also be obtained by bridging Ethereum (ETH) tokens.

What is Decentraland (MANA)?

Decentraland is widely regarded as the first player-owned metaverse. Decentraland was launched in 2020, and it runs on the Ethereum network. On Decentraland, users can explore, interact with the digital world and other users, play games and transact with digital real estate. MANA, LAND, and Estate are the three main tokens used in Decentraland. The Decentraland (MANA) tokens, which are ERC-20 standard tokens, act as the world’s currency and are used to perform transactions, as well as for buying NFTs and other assets. Decentraland (MANA) holders can also participate in governance voting on the platform by staking their tokens.

The LAND and Estate tokens use the ERC-721 standard. ERC-721 tokens are non-fungible; because of this, they represent NFTs and other items that require individuality. LAND tokens represent the parcels of land that make up the metaverse and Estate tokens represent estates. Estates can be created by combining parcels of land that are close to each other but they must not be separated by anything else.

Decentraland (MANA) allows users to design and customize their lands and estates as they like, and they can also incorporate compatible NFTs into their scenes as picture frames. Each parcel of LAND is 52ft by 52ft (16m by 16m) in size.

How Can you Purchase Decentraland (MANA) Tokens?

Just like Polygon (MATIC) tokens, Decentraland (MANA) tokens can be purchased on most of the major DEX and Centralized Exchange (CEX) platforms. Users can swap other cryptos for MANA on a DEX or purchase MANA with fiat currencies on a CEX.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new community-driven DeFi token with a unique and extremely cute mascot named Big Eyes. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) isn’t just all about its mascot, though, there’s so much more to it. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has big plans to bring wealth into the DeFi ecosystem and build a blockchain ecosystem that can expand by itself at a very fast rate and bring more people into the DeFi industry. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) also cares about the environment and multiple donations will be given out to charities that are working to save the oceans and aquatic life.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) holds its community in high regard, and any news that concerns Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will get to them first. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is also looking to keep the community engaged with regular events and giveaways. A thriving community is an important part of the success of Big Eyes Coin (BIG). The reason most people do not use cryptocurrencies is that they don’t understand how they work and how to use them. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) wants to fix this and bring more people into the crypto industry by making all its features simple to use and easy to access. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will also provide tutorials and guides for new users so joining the crypto industry will be as easy as making a cup of tea. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has a lot of people talking right now, and all of this will be backed up by evidence because the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) roadmap is a plan of action.

What is Big Eyes Coin’s Plan of Action?

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) roadmap is split into four stages.

Stage one, the crouch stage, involves three token audits, the launch of the presale website, the start of the media stunt, and the presale.

Stage two, the leap stage, will see the launch of the full website and the launch of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) on Uniswap. This stage will also include the first donation to charity, a media stunt, an influencer campaign, verification of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) social media pages, and the meme machine at full tilt. NFT snippets will be released, the community will be given Big Eyes Coin (BIG), digital stickers will be released, the first bridge will be added and Big Eyes Swap will go live. This stage will also include the launch of the merch shop and Big Eyes Coin will gather 20,000 token holders and 25,000 members on Telegram.

Stage three, the run stage, will include a second charity donation, the first NFT exclusive IRL event, the release of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) NFTs, a massive influencer campaign, and a bigger media stunt. The meme machine will go into overdrive and the digital stickers will be refreshed. During this stage, Big Eyes Coin will gather 50,000 token holders and Telegram members.

Stage four, the catwalk stage, is the final stage and it will involve a $1 million donation to charity, the addition of more swaps and more bridge chains, and an NFT evolution. This stage will be all about community events.

How to Buy Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin has a maximum supply of 200 billion tokens. 90% of these will be available to the community at launch and 70% will be sold in the public presale. To buy Big Eyes Coin (BIG), you need to have Metamask or any wallet supported by Wallet Connect installed on your browser (Trust Wallet is recommended). Using a desktop browser with Metamask will provide the smoothest purchase experience but mobile devices are also supported. On mobile, just use Trust Wallet with your built-in browser and you’re good to go.

There are three ways you can purchase Big Eyes (BIG) tokens. You can purchase directly using ETH or USDT. However, if you wish to use your card, you can visit https://www.moonpay.com/buy to purchase ETH. Then you can purchase Big Eyes Coin (BIG). Before carrying out the transaction, make sure you have at least $15 in USDT or an equivalent amount of ETH in your wallet. 1000 tokens are the smallest amount of Big Eyes Coin that can be purchased.

All tokens purchased can be claimed once the presale is over. More details will be released toward the end of the presale and when the time comes, you’ll have to visit https://bigeyes.space/ and claim your tokens using the pink “claim” button.

Polygon (MATIC), Decentraland (MANA), and others are already showing some good signs of recovery and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) could be the final spark the industry needs to ignite itself and start flying again. Big Eyes Coin will soon launch on Uniswap and by the 28th of August 2022, it had raised $1,212,465.69 in its public presale. The future looks very bright for Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and this is the best time to join the hype train.